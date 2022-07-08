2022 NHL Draft Discussion: Rounds 2-7

Here’s a place to talk about all of Friday’s happenings, which have a high bar to clear to be as insane as Thursday’s events.
2022 NHL Draft
Rounds 2 through 7 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, 10 a.m. CT, NHL Network, ESPN+
Chicago has nine picks to make:
- Round 2, 39th overall (from Ottawa in Alex DeBrincat trade)
- Round 2, 57th overall (from Minnesota in Marc-Andre Fleury trade)
- Round 3, 66th overall (from Montreal in Kirby Dach trade)
- Round 3, 81st overall (from Vegas in Mattias Janmark trade)
- Round 3, 90th overall (from Calgary, via Toronto, in Nikita Zadorov trade)
- Round 3, 94th overall (from Edmonton in Duncan Keith trade)
- Round 6, 167th overall
- Round 6, 173rd overall (from Columbus in Seth Jones trade)
- Round 7, 199th overall
Loading comments...