2022 NHL Draft: Blackhawks select Paul Ludwinski with No. 39 pick

The Chicago Blackhawks opened the second day of the 2022 NHL Draft by selecting center Paul Ludwinski from the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs.

Starting Day 2️⃣ off strong pic.twitter.com/xCVwnGnUgk — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 8, 2022

Ludwinski, a 5-foot-11, 184-pound center, had 16 goals and 27 assists in 43 regular-season games with the Frontenancs last season. He found another gear in the postseason, tallying 12 points (7 G, 5 A) in 11 playoff games. A native of Pickering, Ontario, Ludwinski seems to fit the mold of a “high-energy” player that both general manager Kyle Davidson and new head coach Luke Richardson have referenced as the type of player they’re pursuing during this rebuild.

Here’s what Smaht Scouting had to say about Ludwinski:

If you’re looking for a mix of high energy and puck skills, you’ve come to the right place as Paul Ludwinski is all gas, no brakes. His non-stop energy sets him apart from the pack as he’s constantly motoring around the ice every shift. He applies relentless pursuit and routinely catches the puck carrier, forces a turnover, and begins the transition in the other direction. Ludwinski also has solid puck skills and a strong ability to detect open space and time into that opening as a passing option. His work rate and skills make him an intriguing prospect that offers a safe floor and the upside to be more than just an energy player.

Ludwinski also said as much when he met with the media after being selected:

Blackhawks pick Paul Ludwinski doesn’t lack confidence, describes himself as having the best motor in the draft. pic.twitter.com/1opzACKe4c — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) July 8, 2022

Hopefully that high motor translates to an NHL future, as several prospect ranking outlets were not as high on Ludwinski:

#Blackhawks select Paul Ludwinski 39th overall. I ranked him 151st overall.



Top Remaining Forwards:



1. Kirill Dolzhenkov (9th)

2. Gleb Trikozov (17th)

3. Jani Nyman (19th)



Top Remaining Defensemen:



1. Lane Hutson (18th)

2. Ty Nelson (25th)

3. Christian Kyrou (26th) pic.twitter.com/P1TUsD4z28 — Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) July 8, 2022

Here’s a brief highlight reel from Ludwinski’s OHL time: