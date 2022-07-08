 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Draft: Blackhawks select Paul Ludwinski with No. 39 pick

A center from the OHL opens Chicago’s second day.

By Dave Melton
Kingston Frontenacs v Peterborough Petes Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks opened the second day of the 2022 NHL Draft by selecting center Paul Ludwinski from the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs.

Ludwinski, a 5-foot-11, 184-pound center, had 16 goals and 27 assists in 43 regular-season games with the Frontenancs last season. He found another gear in the postseason, tallying 12 points (7 G, 5 A) in 11 playoff games. A native of Pickering, Ontario, Ludwinski seems to fit the mold of a “high-energy” player that both general manager Kyle Davidson and new head coach Luke Richardson have referenced as the type of player they’re pursuing during this rebuild.

Here’s what Smaht Scouting had to say about Ludwinski:

If you’re looking for a mix of high energy and puck skills, you’ve come to the right place as Paul Ludwinski is all gas, no brakes. His non-stop energy sets him apart from the pack as he’s constantly motoring around the ice every shift. He applies relentless pursuit and routinely catches the puck carrier, forces a turnover, and begins the transition in the other direction. Ludwinski also has solid puck skills and a strong ability to detect open space and time into that opening as a passing option. His work rate and skills make him an intriguing prospect that offers a safe floor and the upside to be more than just an energy player.

Ludwinski also said as much when he met with the media after being selected:

Hopefully that high motor translates to an NHL future, as several prospect ranking outlets were not as high on Ludwinski:

Here’s a brief highlight reel from Ludwinski’s OHL time:

