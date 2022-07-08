 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Draft: Blackhawks select Ryan Greene with No. 57 pick

Another second-rounder has been taken.

By Dave Melton
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round 2-7 Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

With their second pick in the second round on the second day of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks selected center Ryan Green from the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers.

Greene, who’ll turn 19 on Oct. 21, is originally from the town of Paradise in Newfoundland. The 6-foot-1, 174-pound center has spent the last two hockey seasons south of the border in the USHL. Last season with the Gamblers, Greene had 19 goals and 32 assists in 51 games. He’s committed to Boston University, where he’ll be playing for the 2022-23 hockey season.

A quick scouting report on Greene from Dobber Prospects:

Defensive-minded center with pace and compete. Great one-on-one attacker but struggles when faced with opposition. Potential middle-six pivot with elite chance-suppressing numbers.

Here’s some information on Greene from a handful of Twitter sources:

