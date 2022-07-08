2022 NHL Draft: Blackhawks select Gavin Hayes with No. 66 pick

With the first pick of the third round, the Blackhawks selected winger Gavin Hayes with the No. 66 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
The Blackhawks seemed to be focused on speed and high-effort players with their Day 2 picks so far, and Hayes fits that mold perfectly. The 6-foot-2, 178-pound Michigan native is a two-way winger who finished fourth in scoring for the Flint Firebirds in the OHL this season with 49 points (19 G, 30 A) in 65 games. Hayes started the season slow but heated up down the stretch. He’s a power forward with strong puck skills, a physical-style, and above-average defensive abilities.
A scouting report on Greene from Brandon Holmes of FC Hockey:
Gavin Hayes is a north-south winger who heads to hard areas in the offensive zone to make himself available for scoring opportunities. What stood out the most with Hayes throughout this game was his combination between his mobility and motor. He isn’t shy about playing aggressively on the forecheck and finishing his checks on opposing defensemen. He works hard to get to hard areas in the offensive zone, including both the goalmouth and below the goal line, and often opted to park himself in front of the opponent’s net to make himself available to teammates for scoring or rebound opportunities.
Here’s some additional information on Hayes :
A two-way W who compliments a line well. Possesses a dangerous shot and plays with a bite
Best assets: high-end shot, high-end compete, high-end puck handling
Projection: 3W with top-6 W potential#2022NHLDraft #OHL pic.twitter.com/sm8Mp8gvna
Gavin Hayes left his mark on Flint in Year 1, setting four new rookie franchise records including points in a season (49). After finishing 3rd among all OHL rookies for playoff scoring, Hayes is ready to hear his name called at the #NHLDraft! #WeAreFlint pic.twitter.com/vrOhKekjlU— Flint Firebirds (@FlintFirebirds) July 7, 2022
#Blackhawks select Gavin Hayes 66th overall. I ranked him 140th overall.— Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) July 8, 2022
Top Remaining Forwards:
1. Kirill Dolzhenkov (9th)
2. Jordan Dumais (20th)
3. Servac Petrovsky (27th)
Top Remaining Defensemen:
1. Ty Nelson (25th)
2. Yegor Gribkov (30th)
3. Mats Lindgren (36th) pic.twitter.com/e7MipIwMM4
