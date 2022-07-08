 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Draft: Blackhawks select Gavin Hayes with No. 66 pick

Chicago grabs a forward with the first pick of the third round.

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round 2-7 Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

With the first pick of the third round, the Blackhawks selected winger Gavin Hayes with the No. 66 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Blackhawks seemed to be focused on speed and high-effort players with their Day 2 picks so far, and Hayes fits that mold perfectly. The 6-foot-2, 178-pound Michigan native is a two-way winger who finished fourth in scoring for the Flint Firebirds in the OHL this season with 49 points (19 G, 30 A) in 65 games. Hayes started the season slow but heated up down the stretch. He’s a power forward with strong puck skills, a physical-style, and above-average defensive abilities.

A scouting report on Greene from Brandon Holmes of FC Hockey:

Gavin Hayes is a north-south winger who heads to hard areas in the offensive zone to make himself available for scoring opportunities. What stood out the most with Hayes throughout this game was his combination between his mobility and motor. He isn’t shy about playing aggressively on the forecheck and finishing his checks on opposing defensemen. He works hard to get to hard areas in the offensive zone, including both the goalmouth and below the goal line, and often opted to park himself in front of the opponent’s net to make himself available to teammates for scoring or rebound opportunities.

Here's some additional information on Hayes :

