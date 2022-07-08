2022 NHL Draft: Blackhawks select Gavin Hayes with No. 66 pick

With the first pick of the third round, the Blackhawks selected winger Gavin Hayes with the No. 66 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Blackhawks seemed to be focused on speed and high-effort players with their Day 2 picks so far, and Hayes fits that mold perfectly. The 6-foot-2, 178-pound Michigan native is a two-way winger who finished fourth in scoring for the Flint Firebirds in the OHL this season with 49 points (19 G, 30 A) in 65 games. Hayes started the season slow but heated up down the stretch. He’s a power forward with strong puck skills, a physical-style, and above-average defensive abilities.

A scouting report on Greene from Brandon Holmes of FC Hockey:

Gavin Hayes is a north-south winger who heads to hard areas in the offensive zone to make himself available for scoring opportunities. What stood out the most with Hayes throughout this game was his combination between his mobility and motor. He isn’t shy about playing aggressively on the forecheck and finishing his checks on opposing defensemen. He works hard to get to hard areas in the offensive zone, including both the goalmouth and below the goal line, and often opted to park himself in front of the opponent’s net to make himself available to teammates for scoring or rebound opportunities.

Here’s some additional information on Hayes :

With the 66th pick, the @NHLBlackhawks select Gavin Hayes



A two-way W who compliments a line well. Possesses a dangerous shot and plays with a bite



Best assets: high-end shot, high-end compete, high-end puck handling



Projection: 3W with top-6 W potential#2022NHLDraft #OHL pic.twitter.com/sm8Mp8gvna — Dylan Krill (@dylan_krill) July 8, 2022

Gavin Hayes left his mark on Flint in Year 1, setting four new rookie franchise records including points in a season (49). After finishing 3rd among all OHL rookies for playoff scoring, Hayes is ready to hear his name called at the #NHLDraft! #WeAreFlint pic.twitter.com/vrOhKekjlU — Flint Firebirds (@FlintFirebirds) July 7, 2022