2022 NHL Draft: Blackhawks select Samuel Savoie with No. 81 pick

Continuing in the third round, the Chicago Blackhawks added another speedster to the organization by selecting Samuel Savoie out of the QMJHL with the No. 81 overall pick.

Savoie, 18, played with the Gatineau Olympiques in the QMJHL last season. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound left-handed center tallied 33 points (18 G, 15 A) in 64 regular-season games while adding one goal during seven postseason games.

The term “high-motor” comes up yet again for a Blackhawks draft pick, with Habs Eyes on the Prize offering this review of Savoie:

First, when you talk about players with a high motor, Savoie is the benchmark. He’s relentless in puck pursuit, is extremely physical to that end, and has a seemingly bottomless gas tank. Despite being only 5’10”, he is a very solid 190 pounds, and is incredibly strong in puck battles. His skating can also wow at times. His favourite way to generate offence is by driving the net, and he has the mechanics as well as the top-end speed to do it on the rush. When he doesn’t get the chance to do it on the rush, he’ll just bully his way there anyway.

Scroll down a little more on that EOTP scouting report of Savoie and a former Blackhawks’ fan favorite is invoked:

He loves to chirp, and has a nasty side to his game that draws some comparisons to Andrew Shaw.

Here’s some additional information on Savoie:

Samuel Savoie heads to Chicago after being selected 81st overall.



2022 NHL Draft prospect profile: Samuel Savoie brings excellent late-round value https://t.co/RYyMmsJPlW — Eyes on the Prize (@HabsEOTP) July 8, 2022

#Blackhawks select Samuel Savoie 81st overall. I ranked him 264th.



Top Remaining Forwards:



1. Kirill Dolzhenkov (9th)

2. Jordan Dumais (20th)

3. Servac Petrovsky (27th)



Top Remaining Defensemen:



1. Yegor Gribkov (30th)

2. Mats Lindgren (36th)

3. Michael Buchinger (39th) pic.twitter.com/icpVGhl4x7 — Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) July 8, 2022