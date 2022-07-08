 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Draft: Blackhawks select Aidan Thompson with No. 90 pick

The Blackhawks select their fifth consecutive forward with the No. 90 pick.

The Blackhawks select center Aidan Thompson with with the No. 90 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Thompson is an overager for the draft, having turned 20 this past February, and spent the last two years in the USHL with the Lincoln Stars producing 115 points (34 G, 81 A) in 109 games. Skipped over for the last two drafts, the 5-foot-11 center doesn’t have a lot of scouting reports, but he’s billed as another high-motor, well-rounded player who broke some offensive records for the Stars and was praised for his leadership qualities this past season. Thompson is committed to the University of Denver for the ‘23-24 season.

