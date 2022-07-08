 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blackhawks acquire Liam Gorman from Penguins for sixth-round pick

Another trade!

By Dave Melton
NHL: JUN 26 Pittsburgh Penguins Development Camp Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks made yet another trade on Friday afternoon, although this one may not register as loudly as the two moves they made on Thursday.

Chicago sent its sixth-round pick (167th overall) to the Pittsbrugh Penguins for center Liam Gorman.

Gorman, who turned 22 in May, was the Penguins sixth-round pick (177th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft. He’s spent the last three seasons with Princeton University and appeared in 28 games during the 2021-22 season with three goals and three assists. Not much else to say about the native of Arlington, Mass., who’ll likely be back at Princeton for the upcoming hockey season.

Pittsburgh used the draft pick to select defenseman Nolan Collins from the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves.

