2022 NHL Draft: Blackhawks trade up to No. 188, take Nils Juntorp

The Chicago Blackhawks made yet another trade on Friday morning, trading their 2023 sixth-round pick to the Carolina Hurricanes for pick No. 188 in the 2022 NHL Draft. With that pick, the Blackhawks selected right wing Nils Juntorp of HV71 J20 of J20 Nationell in Sweden.

Juntorp scored 41 points in 44 games in the Swedish junior league, including 17 goals, adding one assist in five playoff games. Juntorp also scored six points, including two goals, in five HockeyEttan games with HC Dalen while on loan.

Juntorp was ranked no. 134 by Recruit Scouting and No. 246 by FC Hockey, according to Elite Prospects. Juntorp stands at 6’1” and 185 pounds and is the first European of the Blackhawks’ 2022 draft class.

Juntorp will join the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL for the 2022-23 season.

Here’s some additional information on Juntorp: