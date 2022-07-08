 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Draft: Blackhawks select Riku Tohila with No. 199 pick

Chicago’s final pick of the day has been made.

By Dave Melton
With their final pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks selected Finnish forward Riku Tohila in the seventh round (199th overall).

Tohila’s height certainly stands out at 6-foot-5 (more on that below) and it appears there will be plenty of room to add some muscle with his weight currently listed at 190 pounds. Tohila will turn 19 in December and is expected to play with JYP in the Finnish Elite League for the 2022-23 hockey season.

As one might expect now that a few hundred hockey players have been selected, limited data exists on Tohila. He was described in The Athletic as a player who “works hard” but with the caveat that this “offensive skill and sense are debatable.”

He’s listed at 6-5 in just about every outlet available, but apparently he’s grown since then:

More to come on Tohila, if we can find anything to share.

