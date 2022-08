Morning Bag Skate: 8-10-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

A Blackhawks fan guide to the 2022 World Juniors (SCH)

Blackhawks mailbag, part 1: The Kane and Toews trade question, Connor Bedard, and more (The Athletic)

Meet the new Blackhawks: Andreas Athanasiou (SCH)

5 Blackhawks prospects named to World Juniors rosters (SCH)

Lukas Reichel building up strength, weight through summer training (Sun-Times)

SCH Podcast: Brett Ballantini from South Side Sox, and a discussion on rebuilds (SCH)

Blackhawks’ 2022 draft picks, Part 2: “I’m not saying he’s Cale Makar yet, but ...” (The Athletic)

Blackhawks announce preseason schedule, including a game in Milwaukee (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Bits: Plante hiring, Luypen signing confirmed (SCH)

Blackhawks’ 2022 draft picks, Part 1: Hidden gem in the group? (The Athletic)

Color of Hockey: Johnny Oduya connects with family roots to grow game in Kenya (NHL)

Blackhawks hire Derek Plante as assistant coach, completing Luke Richardson’s staff (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Bits: Reported assistant coach addition; media appearances from Mrazek, Domi, Toews (SCH)

Blackhawks’ Max Domi eager for big role, reunion with coach Luke Richardson (Sun-Times)

The Blackhawks’ rebuild depends on getting a top-3 pick in the 2023 Draft (The Athletic)

Why Max Domi signed with the Hawks and what he’ll bring to the table (NBC Sports Chicago)

Petr Mrazek brings to Blackhawks a history of excelling when doubted (Sun-Times)

Exclusive: Jonathan Toews on his Blackhawks future and beyond: “It breaks your heart” (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: Robinson signing confirmed; Bears add Kendall Coyne Schofield’s husband (SCH)

NHL

Pacioretty likely out first half of season (NHL)

Trouba named Rangers captain (NHL)

Necas signs two-year deal with Hurricanes (NHL)

Scott Wheeler’s preseason top 32 prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft (The Athletic)

Bergeron, Krejci sign with Bruins (NHL)

Roy signs 5-year contract with Vegas (NHL)

Crouse signs with Coyotes, avoids hearing (NHL)

Zacha signs with Bruins, avoids hearing (NHL)

Appleton signs with Jets, avoids hearing (NHL)

Oilers sign Benson to one-year, two-way extension (TSN)

Golden Knights re-sign Kolesar to 3-year deal (TSN)

Flyers avoid arbitration with RFA MacEwen on one-year deal (TSN)

Trenin awarded 2 years, $3.4M in arbitration (NHL)

Flames sign Huberdeau to 8-year, $84M contract (TSN)

Wood agrees with Devils, avoids hearing (NHL)

Healthy Zucker optimistic about Penguins (NHL)

NHL contract efficiency rankings: Grading every team in the league (The Athletic)

Looking ahead to the NHL’s top UFAs of 2023 (Sportsnet)

HOCKEY WORLD

World Junior Championship Day 1 roundup (NHL)

NHL Network 2022 WJC broadcast schedule (NHL)

A closer look at the USA Hockey 2022 Festival rosters (The Ice Garden)

Hockey Canada chair resigns amid scandal fallout (ESPN)

What’s up with the PWHPA? (The Ice Garden)