Blackhawks sign first-round pick Kevin Korchinski to entry-level contract

On Wednesday morning, the Chicago Blackhawks agreed to terms with one of their three first-round draft picks from the 2022 NHL Draft, signing No. 7 overall selection Kevin Korchinski to an entry-level contract.

The three-year deal carries an annual cap hit of $950,000.

A team statement announcing the signing included these comments from GM Kyle Davidson:

“Signing Kevin is an exciting moment and another step in us building organizational depth,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “We knew that we wanted Kevin to be a big part of this team’s future, so we’re happy to have him within our system, developing in this early part of his professional career. His confidence and positive attitude paired with his size will be assets as he continues to grow his game in the WHL this upcoming season.”

Korchinski — who turned 18 in June — lit up the WHL last season, scoring four goals with 61 assists during 67 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds. He was excellent in the postseason as well, notching six goals and 13 assists in 25 playoff games.

The real question on Korchinski is when the first year of that NHL contract will actually kick in, as he’s expected to spend at least one more season in the WHL and could need another year or two of seasoning before making the jump to the NHL.

Either way, there’s plenty to like about Korchinski’s talents, as this deep dive from last month explored.