SCH Podcast: The Friday Show: Corey Sznajder on hockey data, music, and more

Welcome to The Friday Show here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, where we sit down for in-depth discussions with people from all over the hockey world.

This week, Dave talked with Corey Sznajder, who is one of the growing names in the hockey stats world. Together, they talked about Sznajder’s work of collecting and tracking data from NHL games, a few Blackhawks-adjacent topics, then dove into a lengthy music discussion.

Thank you for tuning in this week!

