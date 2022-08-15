Morning Bag Skate: 8-15-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Meghan Hunter’s rapid ascent within Blackhawks continues with assistant GM position (Sun-Times)

SCH Podcast: Corey Sznajder on hockey data, music and more (SCH)

Blackhawks sign Caleb Jones, Philipp Kurashev to one-year contracts (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Meet the new Blackhawks: Max Domi (SCH)

Blackhawks mailbag, part 2: Who’s the logical choice to replace Eddie Olczyk? (The Athletic)

Blackhawks sign first-round pick Kevin Korchinski to entry-level contract (SCH)

A Blackhawks fan guide to the 2022 World Juniors (SCH)

Blackhawks mailbag, part 1: The Kane and Toews trade question, Connor Bedard, and more (The Athletic)

Meet the new Blackhawks: Andreas Athanasiou (SCH)

5 Blackhawks prospects named to World Juniors rosters (SCH)

Lukas Reichel building up strength, weight through summer training (Sun-Times)

SCH Podcast: Brett Ballantini from South Side Sox, and a discussion on rebuilds (SCH)

Blackhawks’ 2022 draft picks, Part 2: “I’m not saying he’s Cale Makar yet, but ...” (The Athletic)

Blackhawks announce preseason schedule, including a game in Milwaukee (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Bits: Plante hiring, Luypen signing confirmed (SCH)

Blackhawks’ 2022 draft picks, Part 1: Hidden gem in the group? (The Athletic)

NHL

Sharks’ Knyzhov suffers torn Achilles tendon (ESPN)

Lehner to have surgery, miss entire season (NHL)

Olczyk joines Kraken broadcast team (NHL)

Jets, Gustafsson agree to terms on two-year deal (TSN)

Oilers superfan Ben Stelter dies at age 6 after battle with cancer (Sportsnet)

Pacioretty likely out first half of season (NHL)

Trouba named Rangers captain (NHL)

Necas signs two-year deal with Hurricanes (NHL)

Scott Wheeler’s preseason top 32 prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft (The Athletic)

Bergeron, Krejci sign with Bruins (NHL)

Roy signs 5-year contract with Vegas (NHL)

Crouse signs with Coyotes, avoids hearing (NHL)

Zacha signs with Bruins, avoids hearing (NHL)

Appleton signs with Jets, avoids hearing (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

World Juniors roundup: Day 6 (NHL)

NHL Network 2022 WJC broadcast schedule (NHL)

A closer look at the USA Hockey 2022 Festival rosters (The Ice Garden)