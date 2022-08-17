Report: Blackhawks to sign Cole Guttman

Another day, another reported Chicago Blackhawks free-agent addition.

Once again, it’s Scott Powers of The Athletic with the scoop that the Blackhawks will be signing forward Cole Guttman.

The Blackhawks are signing college free agent and former Lightning prospect Cole Guttman, according to a a source. https://t.co/fofT1ATWVC — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) August 17, 2022

As indicated in the photo for this story, Guttman spent the last hockey season with the University of Denver, serving as captain for the Pioneers while they captured the 2022 NCAA Championship. In 41 games, Guttman tallied 19 goals and 26 points to finish third on Denver with 45 points.

Guttman, who turned 23 in April, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He never signed with the Lightning, though, becoming a free agent on Monday. He wasn’t ranked too high in the Lightning organization, registering at No. 22 for Raw Charge’s Top 25 Under 25 list in 2020 and then ending up as an honorable mention in 2021.

Powers wrote in his article for the signing and also mentioned on Twitter that Guttman seems destined to start the next hockey season with the Rockford IceHogs.