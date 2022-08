Morning Bag Skate: 8-24-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Ryder Rolston debuts at 21 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: MacKenzie Entwistle down to 22 (SCH)

Colin Blackwell’s contract with Blackhawks is the latest height in journey from hockey’s brink (Sun-Times)

Pat Foley admits to “some butterflies” as the retired Blackhawks voice prepares for his 1st Cubs broadcast at Wrigley Field (Tribune)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Paul Ludwinski arrives at 23 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Nicolas Beaudin drops to 24 (SCH)

Lazerus mailbag: Should you still give the Blackhawks your time and money? (The Athletic)

Report: Blackhawks to sign Cole Guttman (SCH) (The Athletic) (NBC Sports Chicago)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Boris Katchouk debuts at 25 (SCH)

Blackhawks sign Jack Johnson to one-year deal (SCH) (The Athletic) (NBC Sports Chicago) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Pat Foley will fulfill dream by calling Cubs game at Wrigley Field (Sun-Times)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Honorable mentions (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Last year’s list and the elephant in the room (SCH)

Meghan Hunter’s rapid ascent within Blackhawks continues with assistant GM position (Sun-Times)

SCH Podcast: Corey Sznajder on hockey data, music and more (SCH)

Blackhawks sign Caleb Jones, Philipp Kurashev to one-year contracts (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Meet the new Blackhawks: Max Domi (SCH)

NHL

Stastny signs one-year deal with Hurricanes (NHL)

Predators assign Kemell to Finnish Liiga’s JYP (TSN)

Ellis could miss start of season for Flyers (NHL)

Dobson, Romanov sign with Islanders (NHL)

NHL Network reveals its top 20 wingers (NHL)

Kadri signs 7-year contract with Flames (NHL)

Price unlikely to play this season, GM says (NHL)

Canucks proceeding with Miller in plans (NHL)

Turris retires after 14 NHL season (NHL)

Nashville selected to host 2023 NHL Draft, awards (ESPN)

Answering the offseason’s lingering questions (ESPN)

Maple Leafs, Rasmus Sandin hit contract rut: “Negotiations are going nowhere” (Sportsnet)

Avalanche re-sign forward Bowers (TSN)

COVID-19 protocol for 2022-23 season (NHL)

Scheifele ready for “bit of a fresh start” (NHL)

Huberdeau to donate brain for CTE research (ESPN)

Sharks’ Knyzhov suffers torn Achilles tendon (ESPN)

Lehner to have surgery, miss entire season (NHL)

Olczyk joines Kraken broadcast team (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Before Wayne Gretzky was “The Great One,” he made people in Indianapolis ask, “Who’s that?” (The Athletic)

2022 Women’s Worlds Preview from The Ice Garden: Canada, Switzerland, Finland

10 things learned at World Juniors (NHL)

Canada tops Finland in OT for WJC title (NHL)

PWHPA announces schedule, plans for 2022-23 season (The Athletic)

World Juniors daily roundup (NHL)

NHL Network 2022 WJC broadcast schedule (NHL)

A closer look at the USA Hockey 2022 Festival rosters (The Ice Garden)