Patrick Sharp, Troy Murray named TV analysts for Blackhawks 2022-23 broadcasts

The Chicago Blackhawks have two new color analysts for television broadcasts during the 2022-23 NHL season.

Patrick Sharp and Troy Murray have been chosen by the Blackhawks to split analyst duties on NBC Sports Chicago broadcasts for the upcoming year, the team announced Thursday morning.

Following the departure of Pat Foley (retired) and Eddie Olczyk (Seattle Kraken), the Blackhawks will bring back Chris Vosters on play-by-play. Murray has been the Blackhawks’ longtime radio color analyst and is expected to continue in that role during games when he is not on TV duty. Sharp has been a part of pre- and post-game shows as well as a fill-in broadcaster during Blackhawks games.

Both are former Blackhawks players.

John Wiedeman will continue as lead play-by-play announcer for WGN radio and Caley Chelios and Colby Cohen will also return. Cohen will be between benches while Chelios is expected to contribute to both radio and TV broadcasts.