Morning Bag Skate: 8-3-22

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks Bits: Plante hiring, Luypen signing confirmed (SCH)

Blackhawks’ 2022 draft picks, Part 1: Hidden gem in the group? (The Athletic)

Color of Hockey: Johnny Oduya connects with family roots to grow game in Kenya (NHL)

Blackhawks hire Derek Plante as assistant coach, completing Luke Richardson’s staff (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Bits: Reported assistant coach addition; media appearances from Mrazek, Domi, Toews (SCH)

Blackhawks’ Max Domi eager for big role, reunion with coach Luke Richardson (Sun-Times)

The Blackhawks’ rebuild depends on getting a top-3 pick in the 2023 Draft (The Athletic)

Why Max Domi signed with the Hawks and what he’ll bring to the table (NBC Sports Chicago)

Petr Mrazek brings to Blackhawks a history of excelling when doubted (Sun-Times)

Exclusive: Jonathan Toews on his Blackhawks future and beyond: “It breaks your heart” (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: Robinson signing confirmed; Bears add Kendall Coyne Schofield’s husband (SCH)

A deep dive on No. 25 overall pick Sam Rinzel (SCH)

Never fully appreciated with the Blackhawks, Dylan Strome excited for “new opportunity” with Capitals (Sun-Times)

A deep dive on No. 13 overall pick Frank Nazar (SCH)

Blackhawks reveal new programs reaching out to Native Americans (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

A deep dive on No. 7 overall pick Kevin Korchinski (SCH)

Is Chicago’s love for its team broadcasters over the top? Possibly. You got a problem with that? (Sun-Times)

Musings on Madison, Episode 95 — Olczyk, free agency and the rebuild (SCH)

Eddie Olczyk leaving Blackhawks broadcast booth (SCH) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (NBC Sports Chicago)

How did Kevin Korchinski and other Blackhawks look at development camp? (The Athletic)

Kyle Davidson on Kane, Toews, free agency and more (The Athletic)

Anatomy of a teardown: Why the Blackhawks are doing what they’re doing (Sun-Times)

Frank Nazar turning heads — and amazing his family — with elite skating, awareness (Sun-Times)

NHL

The best NHL free agents still seeking new contracts (ESPN)

Sources: Wild’s Kaprizov returns to US (The Athletic)

Mangiapane signs 3-year deal with Flames (NHL)

Kylington signs with Flames, avoids hearing (NHL)

Klingberg signs one-year contract with Ducks (NHL)

Flyers sign F Tippett to 2-year, $3M contract (TSN)

Kakko agrees to 2-year contract with Rangers (NHL)

Joseph agrees with Senators, avoids hearing (NHL)

Adidas won’t renew NHL apparel deal after ‘23-24 (ESPN)

Quinn hired as coach of Sharks (NHL)

Puljujarvi signs with Oilers, avoids hearing (NHL)

Brown to have No. 23 retired by Kings (NHL)

Devils ink Siegenthaler to 5-year, $17M extension (ESPN)

Lundestrom, 22, secures 2-year deal from Ducks (ESPN)

Tkachuk “at perfect place” with Panthers (NHL)

Geekie signs with Kraken, avoids hearing (NHL)

Panthers get Tkachuk from Flames for Huberdeau (ESPN)

Jackets, Laine agree to 4-year, $34.8M extension (ESPN)

Bjorkstrand sent to Kraken by Blue Jackets (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

NHL Network 2022 WJC broadcast schedule (NHL)

Michigan’s men’s hockey coach accused of berating staff, misleading recruits and retaliating against team captain (The Athletic)

Hockey Canada has plan to combat “toxic” culture (ESPN)

Canada women players seek “truth” in allegations (ESPN)

One night in London: Allegations of sexual assault and a reckoning for Hockey Canada (The Athletic) Strong content warning for the graphic details in portions of the story

PHF announces option for players to disclose salary (The Ice Garden)