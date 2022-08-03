 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blackhawks announce preseason schedule, including a game in Milwaukee

Six games on it, with the first just under two months away.

By Dave Melton
Edmonton Oilers v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks announced their six-game slate for the upcoming preseason, including a neutral-site game just north of the (state) border.

The games are as follows:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 27 vs. the St. Louis Blues
  • Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Detroit Red Wings
  • Saturday, Oct. 1 vs. the Detroit Red Wings
  • Sunday, Oct 2 against the Minnesota Wild
  • Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Minnesota Wild
  • Saturday, Oct. 8 at the St. Louis Blues

That Sunday, Oct. 2 game against the Wild will take place in Milwaukee and be the first time Chicago has played in that city since a Dec. 1, 1992 game against the Los Angeles Kings. The Milwaukee game will be played at Fiserv Forum, home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and the NCAA’s Marquette Golden Eagles. Per a press release from the Blackhawks, Milwaukee’s Deer District, just outside the stadium, will have pregame festivities starting at 3 p.m. that day.

Here’s a tweet from the Blackhawks to announce the Milwaukee game, which shows Mackenzie Entwistle eating some cheese, as one does:

Preseason game tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Also in that press release was the announcement that Chicago’s training camp will start on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Fifth Third Arena, with the team anticipating that practices will be open to the general public.

