Blackhawks announce preseason schedule, including a game in Milwaukee

The Chicago Blackhawks announced their six-game slate for the upcoming preseason, including a neutral-site game just north of the (state) border.
Hawktober (and two games in September) pic.twitter.com/Pmp5nYr50N— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 3, 2022
The games are as follows:
- Tuesday, Sept. 27 vs. the St. Louis Blues
- Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Detroit Red Wings
- Saturday, Oct. 1 vs. the Detroit Red Wings
- Sunday, Oct 2 against the Minnesota Wild
- Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Minnesota Wild
- Saturday, Oct. 8 at the St. Louis Blues
That Sunday, Oct. 2 game against the Wild will take place in Milwaukee and be the first time Chicago has played in that city since a Dec. 1, 1992 game against the Los Angeles Kings. The Milwaukee game will be played at Fiserv Forum, home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and the NCAA’s Marquette Golden Eagles. Per a press release from the Blackhawks, Milwaukee’s Deer District, just outside the stadium, will have pregame festivities starting at 3 p.m. that day.
Here’s a tweet from the Blackhawks to announce the Milwaukee game, which shows Mackenzie Entwistle eating some cheese, as one does:
Cheese— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 3, 2022
Brats
Hockey
We're going to Wisconsin!
Home Away From Home Series | @BMOHarrisBank pic.twitter.com/3iPi6Y3OTC
Preseason game tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
Also in that press release was the announcement that Chicago’s training camp will start on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Fifth Third Arena, with the team anticipating that practices will be open to the general public.
Loading comments...