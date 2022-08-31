Morning Bag Skate: 8-31-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Colton Dach comes in at 16 (SCH)

Blackhawks Bits: A few rumblings on Patrick Kane trade talks (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Michael Teply slides up to 17 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Jakub Galvas arrives at 18 (SCH)

Derek King comfortable in new role as assistant coach: “I have no ego about it” (Sun-Times)

Patrick Sharp, Troy Murray named TV analysts for Blackhawks 2022-23 broadcasts (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic) (NBC Sports Chicago)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Landon Slaggert moves up to 19 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Ethan del Mastro jumps to 20 (SCH)

Blackhawks rank No. 13 in NHL pipeline rankings for 2022 (The Athletic)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Ryder Rolston debuts at 21 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: MacKenzie Entwistle down to 22 (SCH)

Colin Blackwell’s contract with Blackhawks is the latest height in journey from hockey’s brink (Sun-Times)

Pat Foley admits to “some butterflies” as the retired Blackhawks voice prepares for his 1st Cubs broadcast at Wrigley Field (Tribune)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Paul Ludwinski arrives at 23 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Nicolas Beaudin drops to 24 (SCH)

Lazerus mailbag: Should you still give the Blackhawks your time and money? (The Athletic)

Report: Blackhawks to sign Cole Guttman (SCH) (The Athletic) (NBC Sports Chicago)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Boris Katchouk debuts at 25 (SCH)

NHL

Thompson, Sabres agree to 7-year extension (NHL)

Penguins coach agrees to 3-year extension (NHL)

Wild ink Steel to one-year, $825k deal (TSN)

Ranking the best under-23 NHL players and prospects: Who tops the list? (The Athletic)

Editor’s note: There are some Blackhawks on there

Golden Knights acquire G Hill from Sharks for draft pick (TSN)

Healthy Eichel eyes return to previous form (TSN)

Lightning sign D Myers to one-year extension (TSN)

Red Wings sign Zadina to three-year deal (TSN)

Golden Knights sign forward Phil Kessel to one-year contract (NHL)

Bill Daly believes NHL salary cap could rise significantly after 2023-24 season (Sportsnet)

World Cup of Hockey “on schedule” for 2024 (NHL)

Meier, Sharks yet to discuss contract (NHL)

Texier won’t play for Columbus this season (NHL)

Stastny signs one-year deal with Hurricanes (NHL)

Predators assign Kemell to Finnish Liiga’s JYP (TSN)

Ellis could miss start of season for Flyers (NHL)

Dobson, Romanov sign with Islanders (NHL)

NHL Network reveals its top 20 wingers (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

2022 Worlds: Daily Roundup (The Ice Garden)

Montreal PHF team announces name, jerseys (The Ice Garden)

PHF, ESPN+ renew broadcast agreement for two years (The Ice Garden)

Sarah Nurse on EA Sports cover history, women in hockey and judging “Drag Race” (ESPN)

Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team (TSN)

Before Wayne Gretzky was “The Great One,” he made people in Indianapolis ask, “Who’s that?” (The Athletic)

2022 Women’s Worlds Preview from The Ice Garden: Canada, Switzerland, Finland, USA, Japan

10 things learned at World Juniors (NHL)

Canada tops Finland in OT for WJC title (NHL)

PWHPA announces schedule, plans for 2022-23 season (The Athletic)