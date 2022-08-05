SCH Podcast: Brett Ballantini from South Side Sox, and a discussion on rebuilds

Welcome to The Friday Show here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, where we sit down for in-depth discussions with people from all over the hockey world.

This week, Dave talked with Brett Ballantini, the editor-in-chief of South Side Sox, our SB Nation sibling site for the Chicago White Sox. Together, the explored the world of rebuilds, considering that the Blackhawks are now where the White Sox were about 5 years ago. They also touched on Brett’s time as a Blackhawks beat reporter during the 2009-10 season.

Thank you for tuning in this week! Don’t forget to subscribe, rate us and follow us on Twitter! If you have guests you’d like to hear from, let us know in the comments and we’ll try to get them on the show.

