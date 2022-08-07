 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

4 Blackhawks prospects named to World Juniors rosters, total now at 5

Although a 2022 first-round pick was a last-minute roster cut.

By Dave Melton
/ new
NHL: JUL 15 Chicago Blackhawks Development Camp Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 World Junior Championship kicks off later this week after the tournament was postponed from its original dates in December/January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And a handful of Chicago Blackhawks prospects learned this weekend that they’ll be representing their countries in the tournament.

Team USA announced its final roster on Sunday afternoon:

Three of those names should be familiar:

  • Forward Dominic James (2022 sixth-round pick, 173rd overall)
  • Forward Landon Slaggert (2020 third-round pick, 79th overall)
  • Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (2020 third-round pick, 81st overall)

Slaggert will also be sporting an “A” for the American side:

In a slight buzzkill, though, forward Frank Nazar — Chicago’s No. 13 overall pick in this year’s NHL Draft — was among the final cuts from Team USA:

The good news for Nazar is that he should be on Team USA’s roster for the next World Juniors, which will arrive in just over four months.

Up in Canada, a Blackhawks prospect was a late addition to the roster following an injury to Minnesota Wild prospect Daemon Hunt:

A fourth-round pick (105th overall) of the Blackhawks in the 2021 NHL Draft, del Mastro spent last season playing with the OHL’s Mississauga Steelheads.

One other player to mention: Victor Stjernborg, a 2021 fourth-round pick (108th overall) will play for Sweden:

The World Juniors start on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and are being played in Edmonton.

