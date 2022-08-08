Morning Bag Skate: 8-8-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

5 Blackhawks prospects named to World Juniors rosters (SCH)

Lukas Reichel building up strength, weight through summer training (Sun-Times)

SCH Podcast: Brett Ballantini from South Side Sox, and a discussion on rebuilds (SCH)

Blackhawks’ 2022 draft picks, Part 2: “I’m not saying he’s Cale Makar yet, but ...” (The Athletic)

Blackhawks announce preseason schedule, including a game in Milwaukee (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Bits: Plante hiring, Luypen signing confirmed (SCH)

Blackhawks’ 2022 draft picks, Part 1: Hidden gem in the group? (The Athletic)

Color of Hockey: Johnny Oduya connects with family roots to grow game in Kenya (NHL)

Blackhawks hire Derek Plante as assistant coach, completing Luke Richardson’s staff (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Bits: Reported assistant coach addition; media appearances from Mrazek, Domi, Toews (SCH)

Blackhawks’ Max Domi eager for big role, reunion with coach Luke Richardson (Sun-Times)

The Blackhawks’ rebuild depends on getting a top-3 pick in the 2023 Draft (The Athletic)

Why Max Domi signed with the Hawks and what he’ll bring to the table (NBC Sports Chicago)

Petr Mrazek brings to Blackhawks a history of excelling when doubted (Sun-Times)

Exclusive: Jonathan Toews on his Blackhawks future and beyond: “It breaks your heart” (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: Robinson signing confirmed; Bears add Kendall Coyne Schofield’s husband (SCH)

A deep dive on No. 25 overall pick Sam Rinzel (SCH)

Never fully appreciated with the Blackhawks, Dylan Strome excited for “new opportunity” with Capitals (Sun-Times)

A deep dive on No. 13 overall pick Frank Nazar (SCH)

Blackhawks reveal new programs reaching out to Native Americans (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

A deep dive on No. 7 overall pick Kevin Korchinski (SCH)

NHL

Appleton signs with Jets, avoids hearing (NHL)

Oilers sign Benson to one-year, two-way extension (TSN)

Golden Knights re-sign Kolesar to 3-year deal (TSN)

Flyers avoid arbitration with RFA MacEwen on one-year deal (TSN)

Trenin awarded 2 years, $3.4M in arbitration (NHL)

Flames sign Huberdeau to 8-year, $84M contract (TSN)

Wood agrees with Devils, avoids hearing (NHL)

Healthy Zucker optimistic about Penguins (NHL)

NHL contract efficiency rankings: Grading every team in the league (The Athletic)

Looking ahead to the NHL’s top UFAs of 2023 (Sportsnet)

Yamamoto signs with Oilers, avoids hearing (NHL)

Devils’ Bratt to make $5.45 million in 2022-23 (ESPN)

NHL preseason begins Sept. 24 (NHL)

The best NHL free agents still seeking new contracts (ESPN)

Sources: Wild’s Kaprizov returns to US (The Athletic)

Mangiapane signs 3-year deal with Flames (NHL)

Kylington signs with Flames, avoids hearing (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

NHL Network 2022 WJC broadcast schedule (NHL)

Hockey Canada chair resigns amid scandal fallout (ESPN)

What’s up with the PWHPA? (The Ice Garden)

Michigan’s men’s hockey coach accused of berating staff, misleading recruits and retaliating against team captain (The Athletic)

Hockey Canada has plan to combat “toxic” culture (ESPN)

Canada women players seek “truth” in allegations (ESPN)

One night in London: Allegations of sexual assault and a reckoning for Hockey Canada (The Athletic) Strong content warning for the graphic details in portions of the story