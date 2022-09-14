Blackhawks to retire Marian Hossa’s number on Nov. 20 against Penguins

The Chicago Blackhawks will retire Marian Hossa’s No. 81 on Sunday, Nov. 20 when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins at the United Center for a 6 p.m. puck drop, per a team announcement on Wednesday morning.

Hossa, 43, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last November, after an extraordinary NHL career that spanned 19 seasons, 1,309 regular season games and 205 postseason games. Somehow, Hossa was only an All-Star selection one time and peaked at No. 5 in the Selke Trophy voting at the end of the 2013-14 season. Still, he won a trio of Stanley Cups in Chicago, where Hossa played 534 regular season games while scoring 186 goals with 229 assists.

Having the Penguins in the building is appropriate, too, considering his prior stint in Pittsburgh during the 2008 Stanley Cup Playoffs — the start of Hossa’s run of reaching the Stanley Cup Final in three consecutive seasons with three different teams before finally hoisting the Cup with Chicago in 2010. Hossa will be the first player from Chicago’s dynastic teams of the 2010s to have his number retired. He certainly won’t be the last.

Just because we we can, let’s watch some Marian Hossa highlights:

Single-game tickets for Blackhawks games this season will go on sale at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, roughly four hours after the date and time of this posting. Prepare your multiple browser tabs accordingly.