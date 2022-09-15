Morning Bag Skate: 9-15-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Ian Mitchell checks in at 6 (SCH)

Blackhawks to retire Marian Hossa’s number on Nov. 20 against Penguins (SCH)

Bigger, healthier Lukas Reichel ready for second NHL season: Blackhawks prospect notebook (The Athletic)

Lukas Reichel enters prospect camp as one of the roster’s heavyweights: “I feel better, strong” (Tribune)

Paul Ludwinski wanted to be the next Patrick Kane — but now he’s happy to follow in Jonathan Toews’ footsteps (Tribune)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Drew Commesso now up to 7 (SCH)

Blackhawks share medical updates on Jake McCabe, Jalen Luypen (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Wyatt Kaiser rises to 8 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Alex Vlasic moves to 9 (SCH)

Ranking the Blackhawks’ top 20 prospects entering the 2022-23 season (Sun-Times)

Former Blackhawks goalie finds new career in stand-up comedy (NHL)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Arvid Soderblom hops up to 10 (SCH)

Blackhawks announce slate of national TV broadcasts (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Alec Regula jumps to 11 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Isaak Phillips climb to 12 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Jalen Luypen soars to 13 (SCH)

Quiet moments rare but valuable for Kyle Davidson as he settles into Blackhawks’ GM role (Sun-Times)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Sam Rinzel debuts at 14 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Nolan Allan moves up to 15 (SCH)

Blackhawks prospect guide: Scouting reports and expectations for 48 players (The Athletic)

NHL

E. Staal among players in camps on PTO (NHL)

Motte, Senators agree to 1-year contract (NHL)

Predators hire first female scout Engelhardt (ESPN)

Mandrycky keys on analytics as Kraken assistant GM (ESPN)

Every NHL team’s biggest question mark heading into training camp (The Athletic)

Kyrou signs 8-year contract with Blues (NHL)

Stars sign GM Nill through 2023-24 season (NHL)

Suzuki named Canadiens’ 31st captain (NHL)

Couturier, Hayes healthy for Flyers (NHL)

Rodrigues signs 1-year deal with Avalanche (NHL)

Karlsson hasn’t asked for trade from Sharks (NHL)

Tortorella hopes to change Flyers culture (NHL)

Kings sign D Anderson to one-year, $1M deal (TSN)

Sharks sign D Harrington to PTO (TSN)

Maple Leafs sign F Aston-Reese to PTO (TSN)

Miller, Lamoureux twins in US Hockey HOF class (ESPN)

Rangers hire Henrik Lundqvist to new business operations role (The Athletic)

Canadiens, Primeau agree to 3-year, 1-way deal (The Athletic)

Shane Doan taking a “step back” from role with Arizona Coyotes (Sportsnet)

Stutzle signs 8-year contract with Senators (NHL)

Dach gets 4-year contract with Canadiens (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

PHF’s Riveters to play at home in N.J. megamall (ESPN)

How synthetic ice, once seen as a novelty, became a serious hockey training tool (The Athletic)

2022 Worlds: Gold medal game recap (The Ice Garden)

Hilary Knight breaks all-time points record at Worlds (The Ice Garden)

HDA founder Aliu signs deal with adidas Canada (ESPN)