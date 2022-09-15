Everything to know about the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

The Chicago Blackhawks are hosting the 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase this year, with all events happening at Fifth Third Arena, the team’s practice facilities.

The events started with practices on Wednesday and Thursday but kick into high gear this weekend with a pair of scrimmages against a roster of Minnesota Wild prospects.

Here’s all the detailed information:

Roster

Forwards (13)

Evan Barratt, D.J. Busdeker, Colton Dach, Cole Guttman, Gavin Hayes, Paul Ludwinski, Riley McKay, Jakub Pour, Lukas Reichel, Samuel Savoie, Joseph Serpa, Josiah Slavin, Michal Teply

Defensemen (8)

Nolan Allan, Louis Crevier, Ethan del Mastro, Jakub Galvas, Kevin Korchinski, Isaak Phillips, Filip Roos, Alex Vlasic

Goaltenders (2)

Jaxson Stauber, Mitchell Weeks

No NCAA prospects were available for the showcase, including first-round pick Frank Nazar.

Schedule

Friday, Sept. 16

Morning skate, 10 a.m. — 11 a.m.

Game vs. Wild, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Practice, 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Morning skate, 10 a.m. — 11 a.m.

Game vs. Wild, 7 p.m.

How to Watch

All practices are free and open to the public at Fifth Third Arena, located at 1801 W. Jackson Boulevard, two blocks south of the United Center.

The Friday and Sunday scrimmages against the Wild will be streamed live at the Blackhawks’ official website.

Let’s consider this post an open thread for all of the showcase’s happenings.