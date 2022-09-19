Which Blackhawks prospects stood out during the Tom Kurvers Showcase?

This weekend, several Chicago Blackhawks prospects played in the 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at Fifth Third Arena, which culminated with two games against players from the Minnesota Wild organization.

Here’s a summary of the action:

Game 1 Recap: Wild 5, Blackhawks 2

Colton Dach opened the scoring to put the Blackhawks up 1-0 just 23 seconds in the first game Friday night. He blocked a Wild defenseman’s shot then beat Jesper Wallstedt with a sharp-angle wrister.

Hey we know this guy pic.twitter.com/xTi7ZQfdn4 — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) September 17, 2022

Cole Guttman made it 2-0 Blackhawks a couple of minutes into the second when Josiah Slavin slid the puck to a net-crashing Guttman. Nolan Allan picked up the secondary assist.

GOAL



After being denied on a breakaway, Cole Guttman cashes in on a great pass from Slavin to make it 2-0! pic.twitter.com/TxI3p9zHYE — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) September 17, 2022

Unfortunately, the Wild then scored five unanswered goals.

The momentum seemed to shift after the injuries to two key players, Dach and Lukas Reichel.

Dach did not return after the first period. It’s unknown when his injury actually occurred, as his last shift ended with about 50 seconds remaining in the first. On Saturday, the team announced that Dach was placed in concussion protocol.

Reichel was boarded by Adam Beckman in the first five minutes of the middle frame. He did return for the third period, though.

Lukas Reichel gets boarded by Wild forward Adam Beckman @CRoumeliotis pic.twitter.com/m2EoSjPE2n — phanatic ☃️ (@PhanaticTV) September 17, 2022

Game 2 Recap: Blackhawks 5, Wild 0

Guttman opened the scoring in the second game after a takeaway behind the net and then cashed in on his own rebound.





Cole Guttman has the good guys up early! #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Yq3b8AlWTM — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) September 18, 2022

Ethan del Mastro scored on a delayed penalty to put the Blackhawks up 2-0. Reichel came on as the extra attacker and sent a slick pass through traffic to del Mastro for a tap-in goal.

Lukas Reichel sets up Ethan Del Mastro at the net to put the Blackhawks ahead 2-0 pic.twitter.com/n3GZkDsYCB — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) September 18, 2022

The delayed penalty was due to a hit on Paul Ludwinski, who did not return to the game and was still being evaluated postgame.

Not sure why play wasn’t blown dead after Mikey Milne and Paul Ludwinski collided in open ice. Ludwinski down the tunnel and looks to be in real bad shape. Oof pic.twitter.com/DBQPwKT11b — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) September 18, 2022

Michal Teplý was bumped up to the first line late in the first and almost immediately scored the third Blackhawks goal. All three linemates were impressive on the play: Teplý with a snipe from distance, Reichel had a beautiful backwards pass to Gavin Hayes after his zone entry, and Hayes got his pass through traffic to tee-up Teplý.





Teply makes it 3-0 late in the first!



We know him! #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/fzPHRcmCdF — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) September 18, 2022

The three would combine again in the second period to put the Blackhawks up 4-0. It was Teplý on the zone exit and pass to Reichel in the neutral zone, then the latter knifed through the Wild players before he passed back to Hayes for a wide-open net and a tap-in goal.





A little razzle-dazzle from Reichel and Gavin Hayes pokes in the loose puck. 4-0 us! pic.twitter.com/BYw0mGpSpH — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) September 18, 2022

The Blackhawks finished the game 5-0 with the final goal coming from Samuel Savoie on the power play in the third. He got just enough on a Kevin Korchinski rebound for the puck to squeak past Wild goalie invitee Thomas Milic and cross the goal line.





Savvy Savoie!



Juuuusssttttt enough to roll across on the power play. 5-0, us! pic.twitter.com/NK09bF6QlE — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) September 18, 2022

Player Notes

Forwards:

Lukas Reichel was, as expected, the most noticeable player for the Blackhawks, especially with his transition ability, his active stick and his effective playmaking. He ended the showcase with four assists, but it felt like he deserved to be on the scorecard more with the way he cut through opposing players almost effortlessly. This was obviously just against other prospects, but it could be an indication — along with his dominance in the AHL last season — that Reichel is ready to face higher quality of competition in the NHL.

Anders Sorensen on Lukas Reichel after his summer training:



"He looks stronger. He looks more stable on the ice. I do notice [the difference]. He looks more comfortable in traffic than last year." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) September 16, 2022

Lukas Reichel (#27 in red) forces a turnover and dishes it off to Gavin Hayes (#78). #Blackhawks #HawksProspects pic.twitter.com/pxe0qEB6bu — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) September 17, 2022

#Blackhawks prospect, Lukas Reichel (#27) blows past the Wild’s defense, but he probably should’ve shot this puck. #HawksProspects pic.twitter.com/7MBlpb7Um7 — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) September 17, 2022

Cole Guttman was easily one of the standouts throughout camp and especially in these two showcase games. He has good instincts on where he needs to be, both offensively and defensively, and he’s willing to go into the dirty area to get work done. Even though Guttman is just 5-foot-9 and 168 pounds, his size did not deter him from scoring two goals and two assists — though he did joke earlier in camp that he’s “trying to eat as much Chipotle as possible” to keep his weight up. Guttman is one to watch as as a potential surprise to make the Blackhawks this season.

Cole Guttman is stopped by Minnesota Wild 2021 first-round pick Jesper Wallstedt on a breakaway. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/rsDT2f4ndt — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 17, 2022

“His details in his game are really good.”



—Anders Sorensen on Cole Guttman pic.twitter.com/2aSbF9AeMa — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) September 18, 2022

Paul Ludwinski and Samuel Savoie kind of have to be talked about together because they were such a wrecking duo on the ice in the two games. They’re both speedy, sneaky smart players who are very willing to be physical when needed. Ludwinski is more poised with and without the puck while Savoie has more rat in his game, but both know how to effectively forecheck and disrupt opposing plays. If Savoie is an Andrew Shaw type of player — as Sorensen dubbed him — then Ludwinski can be likened to a (currently) less offensive Dave Bolland.

Paul Ludwinski (#37) and Samuel Savoie (#67) are going to be fan favorites (hopefully) when they make the NHL. Speed, compete and physicality. Big hit at the end of the play by Ludwinski. pic.twitter.com/XFBRBHM2iX — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) September 17, 2022

#Blackhawks prospect, Samuel Savoie (#67) working along the boards and then displays some nastiness at the end of the play. #HawksProspects pic.twitter.com/7b9b2qS9l5 — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) September 17, 2022

Michel Teply and Gavin Hayes each had a goal and assist in the second game and showed flashes of how they could be complimentary players in the NHL if they continue to develop. Teplý spent the first game with Ludwinski and Savoie, but he was bumped up with Reichel and Hayes in the second game, where his passing and shooting ability was of better use. Hayes was with Reichel from the start, and he showed some nice puck skills at times.

#Blackhawks prospect, Michal Teplý (#71) sets up a point blank shot for Gavin Hayes (#78). #HawksProspects pic.twitter.com/RVsUg3Vrke — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) September 17, 2022

Josiah Slavin looked decent in both games, especially when on the penalty kill in the second game. He may never be a top-nine player, but he plays such a smart, defense-first type of game, that it feels like it’s only a matter of time before Slavin is a regular in the NHL. Slavin was the captain for the Blackhawks during the showcase games.

Anders Sorensen on Josiah Slavin:



"If he keeps doing what he's doing, he's going to be [in the NHL] at one point in the next few years, and he's going to be staying there. He's got some great habits... The game he plays the 'right way.' He's going to be a player." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) September 16, 2022

Evan Barratt and Jakub Pour had some occasional moments, but just didn’t make as much of an impression as other players.

and had some occasional moments, but just didn’t make as much of an impression as other players. It’s disappointing that Colton Dach was only able to play a single period, but he did look good during that small sample. His shot was as strong with some of best looks for the the Blackhawks came from Dach. His skating also looked to have improved more as well. The Blackhawks must think highly of him as he was originally paired with Reichel as a wing.

I don't think Colton Dach has taken a shift in the second period. Here's his last shift in the first. Don't see anything abnormal. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/NI3WJhwIxS — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 17, 2022

Defensemen:

Although he only picked up one assist, Kevin Korchinski dazzled more than a few times this weekend. As expected, his skating was impressive, especially when combined with his puck handling skills. Like Reichel above, Korchinski made it look effortless in the way he skated through opponents with the pick to set up plays. He was fairly responsible defensively when needed and looked fine on the second penalty kill unit with Allan in the second game, but it’s obvious he’s still leans more as an offensive defenseman than a two-way one at the moment.

#Blackhawks top prospect, Kevin Korchinski (#55) rings one off the post. So close! pic.twitter.com/Vr6DrXsAjm — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) September 17, 2022

Iso on Kevin Korchinski for a shift pic.twitter.com/L8ukK9YDGw — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) September 18, 2022

Iso cam on 2022 7th overall pick Kevin Korchinski! #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/AkgMjn0PyI — Jack Bushman (@JackBushman2) September 17, 2022

Alex Vlasic, Nolan Allan, and Louis Crevier had quiet, mostly effective games: none had major standout plays, but they also didn’t have many mistakes. Considering the trio are defense-first types, quiet is good. Vlasic was on the top-pairing with Korchinski as the latter’s stay-at-home counterpart while Allan and Crevier were together in a more shut-down second-pairing role.

Iso cam on #Blackhawks 2021 1st-round pick Nolan Allan. pic.twitter.com/YLG1EL4PWu — Jack Bushman (@JackBushman2) September 17, 2022

Ethan del Mastro and Filip Roos rounded out the defense on the third pairing, and though their TOI wasn’t as high as the three above, they had a few more positive eyebrow-raising moments. Del Mastro continues to surprise in how advanced he is in his quest to being a two-way defensemen: he’s able to jump into plays like on his goal above in the recap, but he’s also cognizant of his defensive responsibilities, like disrupting opposing passing plays and defending the blue. Roos was much more active offensively than expected, often jumping into plays effectively, and he skated exceptionally well for his 6-foot-4 size.

Del Mastro (#38) prevents two zone entires here #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/WQScC7FJ7o — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) September 17, 2022

End-to-end rush by #Blackhawks prospect, Filip Roos (#48 in red). Seems like a really good skater and evaded a few checks as well. #HawksProspects pic.twitter.com/jDDSPb44EV — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) September 17, 2022

Goalies: