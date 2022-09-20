Morning Bag Skate: 9-20-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Kevin Korchinski comes in at 3 (SCH)

Which Blackhawks prospects stood out during the Tom Kurvers Showcase? (SCH)

Three “Hawks Hits” takeaways from Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Game Two (CHGO)

The next Andrew Shaw? Samuel Savoie earning praise for hits, goals and smiles (Bleacher Nation)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Philipp Kurashev stays at 4 (SCH)

Lukas Reichel survives injury scare, dominates rematch in Blackhawks-Wild prospect series (Sun-Times)

In Blackhawks’ pursuit of last place in the NHL, how bad will be bad enough? (Sun-Times)

Five prospects who stood out in the Blackhawks rookie showcase (The Athletic)

Blackhawks regime change brings opportunity for some, obsolescence for others (The Athletic)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Taylor Raddysh debuts at 5 (SCH)

Everything to know about the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase (SCH)

This week in Blackhawks history: Steve Larmer wins the Canada Cup & more (CHGO)

Cole Guttman’s college experience paying professional dividends already (Bleacher Nation)

Ethan del Mastro ready to make another strong impression (Bleacher Nation)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Ian Mitchell checks in at 6 (SCH)

Blackhawks to retire Marian Hossa’s number on Nov. 20 against Penguins (SCH)

Bigger, healthier Lukas Reichel ready for second NHL season: Blackhawks prospect notebook (The Athletic)

Lukas Reichel enters prospect camp as one of the roster’s heavyweights: “I feel better, strong” (Tribune)

Paul Ludwinski wanted to be the next Patrick Kane — but now he’s happy to follow in Jonathan Toews’ footsteps (Tribune)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Drew Commesso now up to 7 (SCH)

Blackhawks share medical updates on Jake McCabe, Jalen Luypen (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

NHL

One emo or punk song for every NHL team: “Why Bother” and much more angst (The Athletic)

Couturier to miss start of Flyers camp (NHL)

Gaudreau, Laine to start on same line (NHL)

Lundkvist traded to Stars by Rangers (NHL)

Cleared of assault, Virtanen, 26, signs with Oilers (ESPN)

MacKinnon, Avalanche close to new contract (NHL)

Pastrnak hoping to remain with Bruins (NHL)

Jets to enter season without captain (NHL)

Evander Kane, Sharks settle contract grievance (ESPN)

NHL considering World Cup play-in for 2024 (ESPN)

MacKinnon, Avalanche “pretty close” on extension (ESPN)

Kings sign D Durzi to two-year extension (TSN)

E. Staal among players in camps on PTO (NHL)

Motte, Senators agree to 1-year contract (NHL)

Predators hire first female scout Engelhardt (ESPN)

Mandrycky keys on analytics as Kraken assistant GM (ESPN)

Every NHL team’s biggest question mark heading into training camp (The Athletic)

Kyrou signs 8-year contract with Blues (NHL)

Stars sign GM Nill through 2023-24 season (NHL)

Suzuki named Canadiens’ 31st captain (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

PHF releases Season 8 schedule (The Ice Garden)

How is Hockey Canada doing on getting its federal funding back? (Sportsnet)

PHF’s Riveters to play at home in N.J. megamall (ESPN)

How synthetic ice, once seen as a novelty, became a serious hockey training tool (The Athletic)

2022 Worlds: Gold medal game recap (The Ice Garden)

Hilary Knight breaks all-time points record at Worlds (The Ice Garden)

HDA founder Aliu signs deal with adidas Canada (ESPN)