Musings on Madison, Episode 96 — Top 25 Under 25 recap, preseason thoughts

Welcome to Episode 96 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. After a long summer away, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy return to recap the Top 25 Under 25 rankings, share their thoughts with the NHL preseason on the horizon, pick some theme songs for the ‘22-23 NHL season and, of course, explore some food takes.

