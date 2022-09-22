Morning Bag Skate: 9-22-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Frank Nazar leads the pack at 1 (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 96 — Top 25 Under 25 recap, preseason thoughts (SCH)

As training camp opens, Luke Richardson set to encounter first of many challenges (Sun-Times)

Are Toews and Kane buying into the rebuild? 3 things we learned as Blackhawks opened training camp (Tribune)

9 young players to watch as Blackhawks open training camp (Tribune)

What every Blackhawks player has to prove entering training camp (The Athletic)

Lazerus: Luke Richardson faces least pressure in the NHL, but no coach faces a tougher task (The Athletic)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Lukas Reichel climbs to 2 (SCH)

Blackhawks prospect Kevin Korchinski’s development plan is all hands on deck (The Athletic)

Blackhawks 2022-23 season preview (The Athletic)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Kevin Korchinski comes in at 3 (SCH)

Which Blackhawks prospects stood out during the Tom Kurvers Showcase? (SCH)

Three “Hawks Hits” takeaways from Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Game Two (CHGO)

The next Andrew Shaw? Samuel Savoie earning praise for hits, goals and smiles (Bleacher Nation)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Philipp Kurashev stays at 4 (SCH)

Lukas Reichel survives injury scare, dominates rematch in Blackhawks-Wild prospect series (Sun-Times)

In Blackhawks’ pursuit of last place in the NHL, how bad will be bad enough? (Sun-Times)

Five prospects who stood out in the Blackhawks rookie showcase (The Athletic)

Blackhawks regime change brings opportunity for some, obsolescence for others (The Athletic)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Taylor Raddysh debuts at 5 (SCH)

NHL

Robertson won’t attend start of Stars camp (NHL)

Coyotes Chychrun wants “a chance to win” (NHL)

MacKinnon signs 8-year deal with Avalanche (NHL)

Chara retires from NHL after 24 seasons (NHL)

Subban retires from NHL after 13 seasons (NHL)

Yandle retires from NHL after 16 seasons (NHL)

Scandella to miss most of season for Blues (NHL)

Coyotes sign Hayton to 2-year deal before camp (ESPN)

Reports: Canada to lift vax rules, affecting teams (ESPN)

Fans to be on field for Caps-Canes outdoor games (ESPN)

One emo or punk song for every NHL team: “Why Bother” and much more angst (The Athletic)

Couturier to miss start of Flyers camp (NHL)

Gaudreau, Laine to start on same line (NHL)

Lundkvist traded to Stars by Rangers (NHL)

Cleared of assault, Virtanen, 26, signs with Oilers (ESPN)

MacKinnon, Avalanche close to new contract (NHL)

Pastrnak hoping to remain with Bruins (NHL)

Jets to enter season without captain (NHL)

Evander Kane, Sharks settle contract grievance (ESPN)

NHL considering World Cup play-in for 2024 (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

PHF releases Season 8 schedule (The Ice Garden)

How is Hockey Canada doing on getting its federal funding back? (Sportsnet)

PHF’s Riveters to play at home in N.J. megamall (ESPN)

How synthetic ice, once seen as a novelty, became a serious hockey training tool (The Athletic)

2022 Worlds: Gold medal game recap (The Ice Garden)

Hilary Knight breaks all-time points record at Worlds (The Ice Garden)

HDA founder Aliu signs deal with adidas Canada (ESPN)