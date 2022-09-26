Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25: The 2022 offseason rankings

Keep track of Second City Hockey’s list on the Blackhawks’ best players under age 25.

With the offseason still dragging on, it’s time for Second City Hockey to unveil its 2022 offseason edition of the Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25 series.

Each player on the top 25 list has been profiled in a separate article with a trio of honorable mentions noted at the end.

The last rankings came about one year prior, just before the start of the 2021 season. This year’s list are substantially different, given the seismic shifts within the organization in the last 12 months. The top five from 2022 feature a pair of first-round picks from the 2022 NHL Draft and a new top three following the departures of 2021’s top trio of Alex DeBrincat, Krby Dach and Dylan Strome.

The rankings follow in the articles linked below.