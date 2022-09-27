Morning Bag Skate: 9-27-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Dylan Sikura returns as a different kind of player (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Monday report: Roster competition and waiver-wire goalies (The Athletic)

Josiah Slavin grows into a leadership role in Rockford and Chicago (Bleacher Nation)

Three “Hawks Hits”: Andreas Athanasiou, added weight and speed galore (CHGO)

Petr Mrazek optimistic offseason changes lead to better health (The Athletic)

Players enthused by changes under Luke Richardson (The Athletic) (Bleacher Nation)

Max Domi excited for his opportunity with Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks (Bleacher Nation)

Jujhar Khaira ready to put Jacob Trouba’s hit, tumultuous season behind him (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Andreas Athanasiou’s blazing speed will help Blackhawks — if he stays healthy (Sun-Times)

Seth Jones thinking big-picture with new contract, Blackhawks’ rebuild starting simultaneously (Sun-Times)

Jake McCabe on faster track toward return than realized (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks defenseman Ian Mitchell out six weeks with left wrist injury (SCH)

What to watch as Blackhawks open training camp (SCH)

Articles on Kane and Toews addressing media on Thursday (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (Bleacher Nation) (The Athletic)

Top 3 storylines as Blackhawks open training camp (CHGO)

SB Nation Reacts: Do Blackhawks fans believe in the prospects? (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Frank Nazar leads the pack at 1 (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 96 — Top 25 Under 25 recap, preseason thoughts (SCH)

As training camp opens, Luke Richardson set to encounter first of many challenges (Sun-Times)

NHL

Lightning postpone two preseason games (NHL)

Boeser likely out to start season for Canucks (NHL)

Hart day-to-day for Flyers (NHL)

Ovechking focusing on Cup, not chasing Howe (NHL)

Lingering questions for all 32 NHL teams heading into training camp (ESPN)

Inside Wild star Kirill Kaprizov’s harrowing offseason journey back from Russia to the US (The Athletic)

Why NHL might buy local broadcasts from Sinclair, and what it could mean: Business notebook (The Athletic)

Landeskog likely to miss start of season (NHL)

Backstrom optimistic he’ll play this season (NHL)

Ellis has back injury, unlikely this season (NHL)

Ducks to talk Zegras contract after season (NHL)

Golden Knights say Patrick out for season (ESPN)

Robertson won’t attend start of Stars camp (NHL)

Coyotes Chychrun wants “a chance to win” (NHL)

MacKinnon signs 8-year deal with Avalanche (NHL)

Chara retires from NHL after 24 seasons (NHL)

Subban retires from NHL after 13 seasons (NHL)

Yandle retires from NHL after 16 seasons (NHL)

Scandella to miss most of season for Blues (NHL)

Coyotes sign Hayton to 2-year deal before camp (ESPN)

Fans to be on field for Caps-Canes outdoor games (ESPN)

One emo or punk song for every NHL team: “Why Bother” and much more angst (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

Canada drops vax mandate for athletes, visitors (ESPN)

PWHPA announces 2022-23 rosters (The Ice Garden)

Czech government to NHL: Don’t bring Russian players (ESPN)

PHF releases Season 8 schedule (The Ice Garden)

How is Hockey Canada doing on getting its federal funding back? (Sportsnet)

PHF’s Riveters to play at home in N.J. megamall (ESPN)

How synthetic ice, once seen as a novelty, became a serious hockey training tool (The Athletic)