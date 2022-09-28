Seven Nation Army: Blackhawks at Red Wings preseason preview

The Chicago Blackhawks are back on the ice — albeit with a much different roster — up in Michigan on Wednesday night as they face the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena.

Following Tuesday’s veteran-heavy lineup, the Blackhawks are sending a more youthful roster to the mitten:

Line combos and D pairings remain anyone’s guess. The noticeable part here is that Kevin Korchinski and Samuel Savoie will get another game after skating against the Blues on Tuesday night.

Detroit is trotting out a bit more of a veteran lineup, including old friend Pius Suter, although it’s far from an “A” squad with the Red Wings having played in Pittsburgh the night before.

Goalies are Nedeljkovic and Olkinuora — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) September 28, 2022

If watching the Blackhawks younger players are your thing, then this game is probably for you.

Let’s go Hawks.

Tale of the tape (statistics from last season)

Blackhawks — Statistic — Red Wings

45.98% (30th) — Corsi For — 46.13% (28th)

45.48% (30th) — Expected goals for — 46.30 (27th)

2.60 (29th) — Goals per game — 2.77 (25th)

3.52 (26th) — Goals against per game — 3.78 (31st)

49.6% (16th) — Faceoffs — 49.4% (18th)

19.2% (21st) — Power play — 16.3% (26th)

76.2% (24th) — Penalty kill — 73.8% (32nd)

Projected lineups (subject to change)

Blackhawks

Forwards: Boris Katchouk, Jujhar Khaira, David Gust, Philipp Kurashev, Sam Lafferty, Lukas Reichel, Luke Philp, Reese Johnson, MacKenzie Entwistle, Samuel Savoie, Gavin Hayes, Dylan Sikura

Defensemen: Isaak Phillips, Nolan Allan, Filip Roos, Kevin Korchinski, Riley Stillman, Alec Regula

Goaltenders: Jaxson Stauber, Arvid Soderblom

Red Wings

Forwards: Matt Luff, Lucas Raymond, Pius Suter, Pntus Andreasson, Kyle Criscuolo, Givani Smith, David Perron, Riley Piercey, Joel L’Esperance, Dylan Larkin, Adam Erne, Elmer Soderblom

Defensemen: Simon Edvinsson, Ben Chiarot, Albert Johansson, Gustav Lindstrom, Moritz Seider, Jeremie Biakabutuka

Goaltenders: Alex Nedeljkovic, Jussi Olkinoura

How to watch, listen

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

TV: N/A

Radio: WGN 720 (in the Chicagoland area)