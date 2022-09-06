Morning Bag Skate: 9-6-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Jalen Luypen soars to 13 (SCH)

Quiet moments rare but valuable for Kyle Davidson as he settles into Blackhawks’ GM role (Sun-Times)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Sam Rinzel debuts at 14 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Nolan Allan moves up to 15 (SCH)

Blackhawks prospect guide: Scouting reports and expectations for 48 players (The Athletic)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Colton Dach comes in at 16 (SCH)

Blackhawks Bits: A few rumblings on Patrick Kane trade talks (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Michael Teply slides up to 17 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Jakub Galvas arrives at 18 (SCH)

Derek King comfortable in new role as assistant coach: “I have no ego about it” (Sun-Times)

Patrick Sharp, Troy Murray named TV analysts for Blackhawks 2022-23 broadcasts (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic) (NBC Sports Chicago)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Landon Slaggert moves up to 19 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Ethan del Mastro jumps to 20 (SCH)

Blackhawks rank No. 13 in NHL pipeline rankings for 2022 (The Athletic)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Ryder Rolston debuts at 21 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: MacKenzie Entwistle down to 22 (SCH)

Colin Blackwell’s contract with Blackhawks is the latest height in journey from hockey’s brink (Sun-Times)

Pat Foley admits to “some butterflies” as the retired Blackhawks voice prepares for his 1st Cubs broadcast at Wrigley Field (Tribune)

NHL

Brannstrom signs 1-year deal with Senators (NHL)

Murray signs 1-year contract with Oilers (NHL)

Jets sign Gagner to one-year, $750k deal (TSN)

Canucks sign Miller to 7-year, $56 million deal (ESPN)

Oettinger signs 3-year contract with Stars (NHL)

Canadiens, Kirby Dach discussing potential four-year contract (Sportsnet)

Kulikov traded to Ducks by Wild (NHL)

Which NHL free agents are left, and where are they going? (ESPN)

Thompson, Sabres agree to 7-year extension (NHL)

Penguins coach agrees to 3-year extension (NHL)

Wild ink Steel to one-year, $825k deal (TSN)

Ranking the best under-23 NHL players and prospects: Who tops the list? (The Athletic)

Editor’s note: There are some Blackhawks on there

Golden Knights acquire G Hill from Sharks for draft pick (TSN)

Healthy Eichel eyes return to previous form (TSN)

Lightning sign D Myers to one-year extension (TSN)

Red Wings sign Zadina to three-year deal (TSN)

Golden Knights sign forward Phil Kessel to one-year contract (NHL)

Bill Daly believes NHL salary cap could rise significantly after 2023-24 season (Sportsnet)

World Cup of Hockey “on schedule” for 2024 (NHL)

Meier, Sharks yet to discuss contract (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

2022 Worlds: Gold medal game recap (The Ice Garden)

Hilary Knight breaks all-time points record at Worlds (The Ice Garden)

HDA founder Aliu signs deal with adidas Canada (ESPN)

Montreal PHF team announces name, jerseys (The Ice Garden)

PHF, ESPN+ renew broadcast agreement for two years (The Ice Garden)

Sarah Nurse on EA Sports cover history, women in hockey and judging “Drag Race” (ESPN)