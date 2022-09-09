Morning Bag Skate: 9-9-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Arvid Soderblom hops up to 10 (SCH)

Blackhawks announce slate of national TV broadcasts (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Alec Regula jumps to 11 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Isaak Phillips climb to 12 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Jalen Luypen soars to 13 (SCH)

Quiet moments rare but valuable for Kyle Davidson as he settles into Blackhawks’ GM role (Sun-Times)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Sam Rinzel debuts at 14 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Nolan Allan moves up to 15 (SCH)

Blackhawks prospect guide: Scouting reports and expectations for 48 players (The Athletic)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Colton Dach comes in at 16 (SCH)

Blackhawks Bits: A few rumblings on Patrick Kane trade talks (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Michael Teply slides up to 17 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Jakub Galvas arrives at 18 (SCH)

Derek King comfortable in new role as assistant coach: “I have no ego about it” (Sun-Times)

Patrick Sharp, Troy Murray named TV analysts for Blackhawks 2022-23 broadcasts (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic) (NBC Sports Chicago)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Landon Slaggert moves up to 19 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Ethan del Mastro jumps to 20 (SCH)

Blackhawks rank No. 13 in NHL pipeline rankings for 2022 (The Athletic)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Ryder Rolston debuts at 21 (SCH)

2022 Top 25 Under 25: MacKenzie Entwistle down to 22 (SCH)

NHL

Miller, Lamoureux twins in US Hockey HOF class (ESPN)

Rangers hire Henrik Lundqvist to new business operations role (The Athletic)

Canadiens, Primeau agree to 3-year, 1-way deal (The Athletic)

Shane Doan taking a “step back” from role with Arizona Coyotes (Sportsnet)

Stutzle signs 8-year contract with Senators (NHL)

Dach gets 4-year contract with Canadiens (NHL)

Kings staffer Jablonski comes out as gay (NHL)

Coyotes: Season ticket revenue up 50% at ASU (ESPN)

Kinkaid reveals “Happy Gilmore” mask (NHL)

Brannstrom signs 1-year deal with Senators (NHL)

Murray signs 1-year contract with Oilers (NHL)

Jets sign Gagner to one-year, $750k deal (TSN)

Canucks sign Miller to 7-year, $56 million deal (ESPN)

Oettinger signs 3-year contract with Stars (NHL)

Canadiens, Kirby Dach discussing potential four-year contract (Sportsnet)

Kulikov traded to Ducks by Wild (NHL)

Which NHL free agents are left, and where are they going? (ESPN)

Thompson, Sabres agree to 7-year extension (NHL)

Penguins coach agrees to 3-year extension (NHL)

Wild ink Steel to one-year, $825k deal (TSN)

Ranking the best under-23 NHL players and prospects: Who tops the list? (The Athletic)

Editor’s note: There are some Blackhawks on there

Golden Knights acquire G Hill from Sharks for draft pick (TSN)

Healthy Eichel eyes return to previous form (TSN)

Lightning sign D Myers to one-year extension (TSN)

Red Wings sign Zadina to three-year deal (TSN)

Golden Knights sign forward Phil Kessel to one-year contract (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

How synthetic ice, once seen as a novelty, became a serious hockey training tool (The Athletic)

2022 Worlds: Gold medal game recap (The Ice Garden)

Hilary Knight breaks all-time points record at Worlds (The Ice Garden)

HDA founder Aliu signs deal with adidas Canada (ESPN)

Montreal PHF team announces name, jerseys (The Ice Garden)

PHF, ESPN+ renew broadcast agreement for two years (The Ice Garden)

Sarah Nurse on EA Sports cover history, women in hockey and judging “Drag Race” (ESPN)