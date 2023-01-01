After losing 11 of their last 12 games, the Chicago Blackhawks entered Sunday evening’s contest looking to start New Year’s Day off on the right foot with a victory over the San Jose Sharks.

The Blackhawks held a brief 2-0 lead but ended up allowing five unanswered goals to the Sharks, resulting in a 5-2 loss.

Although the Blackhawks were outshot 13-6 and spent four minutes on the penalty kill, they luckily escaped the first period without allowing any goals.

The goals started in the second period. After killing off yet another penalty, Patrick Kane took advantage of an open shooting lane, as No. 88 picked his corner and put the Hawks up 1-0:

your new year's resolution should be to watch this Patrick Kane goal pic.twitter.com/2GDZ6Z6tlz — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 2, 2023

Sam Lafferty added to the Blackhawks lead, with his goal making it 2-0:

we can still enjoy this Sam goal pic.twitter.com/EBnn6BcFAE — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 2, 2023

However, shortly after Lafferty’s goal, Jonah Gadjovich scored, cutting the Chicago lead in half:

The Sharks cut the Blackhawks' lead to one pic.twitter.com/eSFVwDG7yL — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 2, 2023

After a lengthy review, Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s goal was confirmed, tying the game at two:

1200th game AND a goal



LET'S GO @vlasic44! pic.twitter.com/clcWVWOsfQ — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 2, 2023

Before the second period came to an end, Alexander Barabanov found the back of the net, giving the Sharks their third unanswered goal and a 3-2 lead heading into intermission.

Barabanov buries the biscuit to give the @SanJoseSharks the lead in a wild period! pic.twitter.com/Ge6TxB7Zz7 — NHL (@NHL) January 2, 2023

In the third period, Timo Meier scored the Sharks fourth unanswered goal, giving San Jose a 4-2 lead:

Evgeny Svechnikov scored San Jose’s fifth unanswered goal, which ultimately resulted in a 5-2 Sharks win.

Notes

The Blackhawks were lucky to get out of the first period with no score. After going up 2-0, they gave up FIVE unanswered goals. That’s completely unacceptable, especially against a subpar Sharks club.

unanswered goals. That’s completely unacceptable, especially against a subpar Sharks club. When the team plays this poorly against bad teams, it gives serious concerns about the coach. Granted, the level of talent employed by the Hawks is pretty bad this season.

There’s not much else to say on the topic of the Hawks’ poor play. They’re just an all-around lousy team. Hopefully, their plan goes ahead as ... planned.

The Sharks adding tail stripes and more teal did wonders for their uniforms.

Happy New Year, everyone. Thanks for being a part of the SCH community. Wishing you all a happy and healthy 2023.

Game Charts

Three stars

Alexander Barabanov (SJS) — game-winning goal Timo Meier (SJS) — 1 goal, 2 shots on goal Logan Couture (SJS) — 2 assists

What’s next

The Blackhawks host the Lightning at the United Center on Tuesday evening for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.