Morning Bag Skate: 1-10-23

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standings Update for 1/9 (SCH)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 1/9: We’re ... No. 1? (SCH)

Blackhawks intrigued by prospect forward Cole Guttman’s potential NHL upside (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks notebook: Jakub Galvas “still believing” that NHL chance will come (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Flames 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Watch: Lukas Reichel scores first goal of his NHL career (SCH)

Why Max Domi wants to remain with the Blackhawks beyond this season (The Athletic)

Colton Dach, Ethan del Mastro each part of CHL trades (SCH)

Jake McCabe’s quietly strong season for Blackhawks driven by gap control, shot-blocking (Sun-Times)

“It can happen any day”: Could Blackhawks Connor Murphy, Jake McCabe be trade bait, too? (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 2, Coyotes 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks World Juniors Prospect Update, 1/6: Final Games and Final Thoughts (SCH)

Blackhawks Bits: Kane is a “maybe” for Friday’s game (SCH)

World Juniors Prospect Update: Assist for del Mastro as Canada beats US, Swedes out (SCH)

Blackhawks’ roster remains in flux, but not enough to make Caleb Jones play forward again (Sun-Times)

Why the Blackhawks’ on-ice financial picture becomes murky after this season (The Athletic)

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standing Update for Jan. 4 (SCH)

Blackhawks Bits: Lukas Reichel recalled amid a flurry of moves (SCH)

Alec Regula embracing healthier mindset after disappointing start (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Lightning 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Flyers 4, Sabres 0 (NHL)

Predators 3, Senators 0 (NHL)

Kraken 4, Canadiens 0 (NHL)

Kings 6, Oilers 3 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Kirkland of Ducks involved in car accident (NHL)

Oilers’ Kane ahead of schedule, may return in January (ESPN)

Sabres hold moment of celebration for Hamlin (ESPN)

All-Star rosters announced (NHL)

Canada takes WJC gold with OT victory (NHL)

US defeats Sweden in OT for bronze at WJC (NHL)

DeBrusk placed on LTIR by Bruins (NHL)

Bedard, Canada top US in WJC semifinals (NHL)

Eichel expected to play Thursday (NHL)

Backstrom, Wilson “close” to returning (NHL)

Pacioretty’s Carolina debut may be Thursday (NHL)

Vesey gets 2-year contract with Rangers (NHL)

NHL gives fans “more influence” on All-Star roster (ESPN)

Red Wings put veteran winger Vrana on waivers (ESPN)

WJC Roundup: US, Canada to meet in semis (NHL)

Jarry leaves Winter Classic with injury (NHL)

Kraken to host 2024 Winter Classic vs. Vegas (NHL)

Banged-up Blues put O’Reilly, Tarasenko on IR (ESPN)

Letang could miss Winter Classic (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Four PWHPA showcases scheduled for 2023 (The Ice Garden)

2023 U18 Worlds Preview (The Ice Garden)

Marc Crawford to coach ZSC Lions for second time (The Athletic)

Playfair uses hockey life for “Letterkenny” role (NHL)