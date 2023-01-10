 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blackhawks Bits: Kane still questionable; Scott Foster sighting

A few news and notes from Tuesday’s practice.

By Dave Melton
Photo by Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks were back on the practice ice on Tuesday after taking Monday off following Sunday’s 4-3 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames.

The top news item remains the health of Patrick Kane, who’s missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. At first, it seemed like Kane was going to be back to his usual practice routines:

And then he wasn’t:

The Blackhawks will hold practice again on Wednesday and coach Luke Richardson said what happens on that day will determine whether or not Kane is in the lineup for Thursday’s home game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Elsewhere on the injury report, Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle and Jujhar Khaira are still on injured reserve. It appears that Entwistle is nearing a return to the ice but the same cannot be said for Khaira.

Richardson also told reporters that there’s “no timeline” for Khaira’s return.

Alex Stalock, who’s essentially become the Blackhawks No. 1 goalie this season, missed Tuesday’s practice with a non-COVID illness. So, the Blackhawks placed a call to who’s probably the most famous accountant-turned-goalie in NHL history: Scott Foster.

There was another goalie present at Blackhawks practice on Tuesday, but not exactly a hockey goalie. It was Petr Cech, who rose to fame as the goalkeeper — not goaltender — for Premier League club Chelsea in the mid/late-2000s and early-2010s.

Ben Pope of the Sun-Times detailed the reason for Cech’s visit to Chicago in the article below:

Since hanging up his keeper gloves, Cech has donned hockey gear, playing in net for the Chelmsford Chieftains, a team in the second tier of British ice hockey.

We’ve all learned something new today, haven’t we?

