The Chicago Blackhawks were back on the practice ice on Tuesday after taking Monday off following Sunday’s 4-3 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames.

The top news item remains the health of Patrick Kane, who’s missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. At first, it seemed like Kane was going to be back to his usual practice routines:

Patrick Kane is on the ice a little ahead of today's practice. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 10, 2023

And then he wasn’t:

Kane heads off the ice as practice is about to begin. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 10, 2023

The Blackhawks will hold practice again on Wednesday and coach Luke Richardson said what happens on that day will determine whether or not Kane is in the lineup for Thursday’s home game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Luke Richardson still uncertain about Patrick Kane’s status on Thursday. If he is a full participant tomorrow, he’ll play. — Greg Boysen (@GregBoysen) January 10, 2023

Elsewhere on the injury report, Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle and Jujhar Khaira are still on injured reserve. It appears that Entwistle is nearing a return to the ice but the same cannot be said for Khaira.

Khaira, meanwhile, has now missed 7 games (everything since Christmas) with his lower-back injury and there’s been no sign of him. Considering he had back surgery less than a year ago, I’d be worried about him. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 10, 2023

Richardson also told reporters that there’s “no timeline” for Khaira’s return.

Alex Stalock, who’s essentially become the Blackhawks No. 1 goalie this season, missed Tuesday’s practice with a non-COVID illness. So, the Blackhawks placed a call to who’s probably the most famous accountant-turned-goalie in NHL history: Scott Foster.

With Alex Stalock out because of an illness, legendary emergency goaltender Scott Foster is the second goalie on the ice for practice. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/P2oKp5VkgB — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 10, 2023

There was another goalie present at Blackhawks practice on Tuesday, but not exactly a hockey goalie. It was Petr Cech, who rose to fame as the goalkeeper — not goaltender — for Premier League club Chelsea in the mid/late-2000s and early-2010s.

Cech making saves on Hawks defensemen: pic.twitter.com/U5KVITZU78 — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 10, 2023

Ben Pope of the Sun-Times detailed the reason for Cech’s visit to Chicago in the article below:

Petr Mrazek grew up idolizing Petr Cech.



Petr Cech, through his legendary soccer career, has always loved hockey.



This is the story of their unlikely friendship and the surreal sport crossovers it has produced: https://t.co/iZnEaTv1yT — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 10, 2023

Since hanging up his keeper gloves, Cech has donned hockey gear, playing in net for the Chelmsford Chieftains, a team in the second tier of British ice hockey.

We’ve all learned something new today, haven’t we?