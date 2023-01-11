Checking in on the Chicago Blackhawks prospects currently playing in NCAA.

Forwards

Ryan Greene, Boston

Stats: 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in 17 GP

Greene has cooled off a bit after his red-hot start with only three assists in his last five games.

He continues to center the second line for a Boston Terriers teams that’s stacked with fellow NHL draftees — ten in all including Blackhawks goaltending prospect Drew Commesso.

For the first time since 1988, we're tweeting a line chart for a Michigan Tech game.



: https://t.co/AnwNX8kS7v pic.twitter.com/7T0sMzwYEG — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) January 7, 2023

BU recently made it to the finals in the Desert Hockey Classic but ultimately lost to Michigan Tech by a final score of 3-2.

Aidan Thompson, Denver

Stats: 12 points (4 G, 8 A) in 14 GP

Thompson centers the second line for Denver, who recently returned from winter break and started in on the non-conference portion of their schedule.

Denver split its last two games — both contests played against the University of Alaska-Fairbanks — with Thompson registering an assist and a block while winning 8 of his 15 face-offs during the span.

Denver’s next action is versus Miami (Ohio) for a two game set this weekend.

Dominic James, Minnesota-Duluth

Stats: 13 points (6 G, 7 A) in 18 GP

James stayed warm with four points (2 G, 2 A) in his last five games.

He centers the first line for Minnesota-Duluth — which returned from break to face Bemidji State (not matter how many times I check how to spell it, I’m always convinced I’m wrong) for a two game series — tying them by a score of 1-1 in the first game then winning the second by a final of 5-2.

James registered one assist, one block, sox shots and went 20-7 at the dot during the two game set.

Dominic James nets the solo goal in the shoot-out https://t.co/cCBSvvhbyT pic.twitter.com/kSIjvKGJJt — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) January 7, 2023

Jake Wise, Ohio State

Stats: 21 points (7 G, 14 A) in 22 GP

Wise continues to build off his strong start with one goal and three assists in his last five games.

The Buckeyes came back from break with a two game series against Michigan State — beating the Spartans in both games and extending Ohio State’s season-long winning streak to five games.

Wise had one assist, one block, four shots and went 20-25 in faceoffs during the two-game set.

Coach Rohlik and captain Jake Wise spoke after tonight's 3-1 win over the Spartans. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/4tn5YqD1Ei — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) January 7, 2023

Landon Slaggert, Notre Dame

Stats: 4 points (2 G, 2 A) in 20 GP

Slaggert’s struggles this season continue as he has one goal in his last five games.

Notre Dame has an even record — 2-2 — since returning from break and they have a big game against the No. 2 team in all of college hockey, Minnesota, coming up this weekend.

Slaggert only has six shots and five blocks in the four games since ND came back, even though he continues to see big minutes at RW on Notre Dame’s top line. With only 12 games left, he’s running out of time to turn his offensive numbers around.

Ryder Rolston, Notre Dame

Stats: 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in 21 GP

Meanwhile, Rolston continues to shine as the leading scorer on the same Notre Dame squad while getting less minutes than Slaggert. The two skaters were slotted together on the top line briefly during their Dec. 31 game before Rolston was dropped back down to his usual spot at RW on the third line.

He’s skated in three of the four ND games after the break and had an assist, eight shots and a block during that time.

Rolston was a healthy scratch for Notre Dame’s Jan. 1 game against Alaska-Fairbanks after taking an unsportsmanlike penalty the night before.

Defensemen

Taige Harding, Providence

Stats: 10 points (2 G, 8 A) in 22 GP

The Providence Friars have gone 2-1-1 since coming back from winter break — with Harding continuing to man the second pair.

In that four-game span Harding had one assist, nine shots and a block.

Here's Poisson's second of the night as tips Ruikka's shot from out high and gets a friendly hop to give us a 3-0 lead! Taige Harding also earns an assist on the play.https://t.co/Vh8XM1NGi8 pic.twitter.com/ieuEk1wSWq — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) December 31, 2022

Connor Kelley, Providence

Stats: 5 points (0 G, 5 A) in 15 GP

Kelley returned to the Friars lineup on Dec. 30 and has skated in all four games since, which is great news after he was out for an extended stretch due to an injury suffered back on Nov. 12.

Kelley has been playing with Harding on the Friars second pairing and has one assist and six blocks since he’s been re-inserted.

Wyatt Kaiser, Minnesota-Duluth

Stats: 7 points (3 G, 4 A) in 18 GP

Kaiser has been active on the Bulldogs top pairing since returning from break, racking up one goal, one assist, four shots and three blocks in the last two games.

The best news for Kaiser is he’s managed to stay on the ice and out of the box for the last five games in a row after amassing 34 penalty minutes in his team’s first 14 games (though 15 of them were in a single game against Wisconsin).

Kaiser with a rocket to tie up for UMD https://t.co/tthS2iHErT pic.twitter.com/VvUP9KgwcS — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) January 7, 2023

Goaltenders

Dominic Basse, St. Cloud State

Stats: .930 save percentage, 1.79 goals against, 2 shutouts in 9 GP

Basse hasn’t been in a game for St. Cloud State since they played Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 10.

SCS has typically rotated goalies, going between Basse and fellow netminder Jaxon Castor, but it appears they’re riding Castor at the moment as he’s gotten their last three starts and gone 2-0-1 in that span.

Basse’s numbers remain slightly better than Castor’s overall, and together they lead the entire NCHC in both save percentage (.925) and goals against average (1.94) by a wide margin.

Drew Commesso, Boston

Stats: .910 save percentage, 2.63 goals against, 9-4 record, 13 GP

Commesso is rounding into shape with a 2-1 record, .914 save percentage and 1.66 goals against average in his last three starts, manning the crease for all the Terriers’ games since they’ve come back from break.

His last start was the finale of the Desert Hockey Classic, where he made 20 saves on 23 shots as BU lost 3-2 to Michigan Tech.

Commesso has gotten twice as many starts as backup Vinny Dusplessis, so expect the Terriers to continue to lean on him going forward as they finish out their schedule.

Another big save by 'Messo keeps us ahead by three! pic.twitter.com/Q4XIToJzX1 — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) January 7, 2023