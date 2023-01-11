Musings on Madison, Episode 108 — Two Blackhawks wins? In a row?!

Welcome to Episode 108 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Mil, Shepard and Betsy gathered to discuss a pair of Blackhawks victories, Lukas Reichel’s sudden emergence, Blackhawks prospects at the World Juniors and, of course, a food take.

