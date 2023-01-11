The Chicago Blackhawks two-game winning streak appears to be in extreme jeopardy.

It was already going to be a steep challenge with the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche as the opponent on Thursday night at the United Center, but recent developments have only added to the degree of difficulty.

First, it looks like Patrick Kane will miss his third game win a row with a lower-body injury:

Patrick Kane is "doubtful" for tomorrow vs. COL, Richardson says.



"It's just day by day. Nothing major. No point in pushing him if he's only 50%." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 11, 2023

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the Blackhawks recalled Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford IceHogs. Why? Because Alex Stalock remains out with that non-COVID illness that’s been affecting him all week. Stauber will be the backup to starter Petr Mrazek on Thursday night:

Petr Mrazek will start in goal on Thursday vs. Colorado.



Alex Stalock is still sick and he hasn’t practiced this week, so that’s the reason for the Jaxson Stauber call-up. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 11, 2023

The Blackhawks also sent Brett Seney back down to the IceHogs on Wednesday, which suggests that MacKenzie Entwistle will be activated from injured reserve and play for the first time in 2023.

The line combinations at practice support that assertion:

#Blackhawks lineup at practice:

Reichel-Domi-Kurashev

T. Johnson-Toews-Raddysh

Entwistle-Dickinson-Athanasiou

Blackwell-Lafferty-R. Johnson



McCabe-S. Jones

J. Johnson-Murphy

Phillips-C. Jones



Mrazek

Stauber



*Katchouk and Mitchell are extras

*Kane (lower body) not practicing — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 11, 2023

Kane also said he “probably shouldn’t have played against Tampa,” referring to last Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Lightning. That and more in this snippet from Kane’s sit-down interview with NBC Sports Chicago: