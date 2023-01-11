 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blackhawks Bits: Kane ‘doubtful’ for Thursday; Stalock still sidelined

The goalie responsible for the Hawks’ last two wins won’t play Thursday.

By Dave Melton
Calgary Flames v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks two-game winning streak appears to be in extreme jeopardy.

It was already going to be a steep challenge with the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche as the opponent on Thursday night at the United Center, but recent developments have only added to the degree of difficulty.

First, it looks like Patrick Kane will miss his third game win a row with a lower-body injury:

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the Blackhawks recalled Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford IceHogs. Why? Because Alex Stalock remains out with that non-COVID illness that’s been affecting him all week. Stauber will be the backup to starter Petr Mrazek on Thursday night:

The Blackhawks also sent Brett Seney back down to the IceHogs on Wednesday, which suggests that MacKenzie Entwistle will be activated from injured reserve and play for the first time in 2023.

The line combinations at practice support that assertion:

Kane also said he “probably shouldn’t have played against Tampa,” referring to last Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Lightning. That and more in this snippet from Kane’s sit-down interview with NBC Sports Chicago:

