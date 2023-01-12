 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Skate Update: Kane placed on IR, will miss third straight game

Patrick Kane will not play against the Avalanche, as he continues to battle a lower-body injury.

By Mil Savich
NHL: JAN 01 Sharks at Blackhawks Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Patrick Kane took the ice for morning skate on Thursday. However, a lower-body injury will keep him from dressing for the Chicago Blackhawks home game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The good news, though, is that it sounds like the team expects Kane to return to the lineup on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken:

While it’s not the same injury as he’s dealt with in the past, Kane’s current injury may be related to those prior issues. The team has taken extra precaution with their decision on the right time to re-insert Kane back into the mix.

On a brighter note, rookie Lukas Reichel will skate on the top line alongside Max Domi and Phil Kurashev, getting another opportunity to show off his skill set in front of the Blackhawks faithful. MacKenzie Entwistle has also been activated from injured reserve and will slot back into the lineup as well. Also, as expected, Petr Mrazek will get the start in net.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson also announced that Ian Mitchell will be a healthy scratch. In vague terms, it sounds like he was not thrilled with Mitchell’s showing during the Hawks’ last two victories:

Although Colorado’s lineup will feature star forward Nathan MacKinnon, they are still without a good chunk of their normal roster. Defenseman Bowen Byram has been out with an undisclosed injury since Nov 8. Captain Gabriel Landeskog has been recovering from knee surgery and still has yet to play this season. Josh Manson, Denis Malgin, Valeri Nichushkin and Pavel Francouz have all missed time with more minor injuries. This Avalanche team is very banged up heading into Thursday night’s game at the United Center.

Projected Lines

Blackhawks

Kurashev — Domi — Reichel

T. Johnson — Toews — Raddysh

Seney — Dickinson — Athanasiou

Blackwell — Lafferty — R. Johnson

McCabe — S. Jones

J. Johnson — Murphy

Phillips — C. Jones

Mrazek

Stauber

Avalanche

Lehkonen — MacKinnon — Rodrigues

Newhook — Compher — Rantanen

Cogliano— Helm— O’Connor

MacDonald — Meyers — Kaut

Toews — Makar

Girard — Johnson

MacDermid— Hunt

Georgiev

Francouz

