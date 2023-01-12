After winning two straight games for the first time since October, the Blackhawks headed into Thursday night’s contest looking for a third consecutive victory, this time, against defending Stanley Cup Champion Avalanche.

Thanks to some nice goals, clutch goaltending and an outstanding penalty kill, the Blackhawks were able to find a way to beat the Avalanche, leading to their third straight victory.

Sam Lafferty was able to put the Blackhawks up early, with a goal assisted by Colin Blackwell.

However, it only took a few minutes for the Avalanche to tie the game up. Evan Rodrigues scored off a rebound from Nathan MacKinnon.

Much like the first period, the Hawks came out fast in the second frame. Andreas Athanasiou put a nice move on the Colorado defense and was able to get a favorable bounce, putting the Blackhawks up 2-1.

Midway through the second period, Cale Makar found the back of the net for Colorado, tying the game once again.

The Hawks and Avs’ continued to trade goals in the third period, as Taylor Raddysh gave the Chicago the lead once more.

Colorado thought they tied the game once again, after a goal by Alex Newhook. However, after a coaches challenge, it was decided Newhook’s goal would be disallowed due to interference. The Avalanche made a late push, pulling their goalie in an effort to fight for overtime but the Blackhawks were able to hang on for their third straight win.

Notes

The Blackhawks did something that teams need to do in the NHL: they started fast. Sometimes it’s hard to quantify what that actually means, however, let’s just say, the Blackhawks meant business by design. They may be in a rebuild but these are still competitors playing professional hockey. They got a taste of winning after losing 21 of 23. And needless to say — even without Patrick Kane — they brought as much as they possibly could to try to win this game.

Even though the Avalanche are dealing with a lot of injuries, they’re still the team we think they are. However, between playing with their food and maybe taking the Hawks a little too lightly, the Blackhawks were able to do just enough to edge them out.

This is an interesting point in the season. Three consecutive wins is certainly good for morale. The expression on Jonathan Toews’ face as he congratulated his teammates was clearly one of accomplishment and pride.

While the Blackhawks power play has been more of the same, the penalty kill went a perfect 5-for-5. That, along with Petr Mrazek hanging in there, is the story of this victory.

This is the last time I will get to complain about this, so I’m taking the liberty to do so: the Blackhawks somehow managed to miss an easy target with these reverse retro uniforms. The shell, taken from the barber pole sweater? Excellent. Keeping the font from the 1992 throwback version? Yes! Flipping the colors around? Fine. Removing the crest, adding a word mark and the logo on one should? Horrendous. You had one job, Hawks. Please rectify this with the next chance you get.

You had one job, Hawks. Please rectify this with the next chance you get. Our site manager, Dave Melton, was in attendance tonight. I’m crediting him with this win.

Game Charts

Three stars

Petr Mrazek (CHI) — 31 saves on 33 shots, .939 save percentage Adreas Athanasiou (CHI) — 1 goal, 4 shots

What’s next

The Blackhawks host the red-hot Seattle Kraken at the United Center on Saturday night for a 7 p.m. puck drop.