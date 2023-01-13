Morning Bag Skate: 1-13-23

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Avalanche 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: Kane “doubtful” for Thursday; Stalock still sidelined (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Introducing Matvei Michkov (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Introducing Leo Carlsson (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 108 — Two Blackhawks Wins? In a row?! (SCH)

Blackhawks NCAA prospect update for 1/11: Warm it up, Drew (SCH)

Sam Lafferty producing chances again after adjusting to lower-risk style (Sun-Times)

What we learned from Blackhawks practice, including Patrick Kane doubtful for at least 1 more game and a goalie carousel (Tribune)

Blackhawks Bits: Kane still questionable; Scott Foster sighting (SCH)

Blackhawks Europe prospect update for 1/10: Safonov’s stock improving (SCH)

Can Lukas Reichel be the Blackhawks’ Justin Fields, turning a lost season into something more (The Athletic)

Petr Mrazek’s friendship with soccer legend Petr Cech leads to surreal Blackhawks sports crossover (Sun-Times)

Injured Kane not contemplating shutting himself down, as of now (NBC Sports Chicago)

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standings Update for 1/9 (SCH)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 1/9: We’re ... No. 1? (SCH)

Blackhawks intrigued by prospect forward Cole Guttman’s potential NHL upside (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks notebook: Jakub Galvas “still believing” that NHL chance will come (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Flames 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Hurricanes 6, Blue Jackets 2 (NHL)

Rangers 2, Stars 1 (NHL)

Canadiens 4, Predators 3 (NHL)

Kraken 3, Bruins 0 (NHL)

Red Wings 4, Maple Leafs 1 (NHL)

Lightning 5, Canucks 4 (NHL)

Jets 4, Sabres 2 (NHL)

Wild 3, Islanders 1 (NHL)

Flames 4, Blues 1 (NHL)

Senators 5, Coyotes 3 (NHL)

Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Canadiens’ Gallagher out at least 6 weeks (NHL)

Kirkland of Ducks involved in car accident (NHL)

Oilers’ Kane ahead of schedule, may return in January (ESPN)

Sabres hold moment of celebration for Hamlin (ESPN)

All-Star rosters announced (NHL)

Canada takes WJC gold with OT victory (NHL)

US defeats Sweden in OT for bronze at WJC (NHL)

DeBrusk placed on LTIR by Bruins (NHL)

Bedard, Canada top US in WJC semifinals (NHL)

Eichel expected to play Thursday (NHL)

Backstrom, Wilson “close” to returning (NHL)

Pacioretty’s Carolina debut may be Thursday (NHL)

Vesey gets 2-year contract with Rangers (NHL)

NHL gives fans “more influence” on All-Star roster (ESPN)

Red Wings put veteran winger Vrana on waivers (ESPN)

WJC Roundup: US, Canada to meet in semis (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

The $1.5 million future and what comes next for pro women’s hockey (The Ice Garden)

Four PWHPA showcases scheduled for 2023 (The Ice Garden)

2023 U18 Worlds Preview (The Ice Garden)

Marc Crawford to coach ZSC Lions for second time (The Athletic)

Playfair uses hockey life for “Letterkenny” role (NHL)