It sure seemed like the Chicago Blackhawks were going to keep Lukas Reichel around for more than just a week this time.

But that perception was not the reality, as the Blackhawks assigned the 2020 first-round pick back to the IceHogs on Friday afternoon.

We have assigned Lukas Reichel to the @goicehogs pic.twitter.com/qJtGZYr3Hi — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 13, 2023

This move appears to clear the way for Patrick Kane to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday’s home game against the Seattle Kraken. Kane was placed on IR on Thursday but that appeared to be just a procedural move, with the retroactive date allowing for Kane to be activated in time to play this weekend.

It’s just an odd move because Reichel so clearly looks like an NHL-ready player and only has so much left to prove at the AHL level. Even coach Luke Richardson said that Reichel was going to be around for a longer stint after the way he’d played in a pair of games last weekend:

Richardson on Reichel: "The idea of bringing him up now is that he's earned a spot. It's not just a flash... We expect him to be here."



Sounds like Lukas Reichel is officially an NHLer now. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 9, 2023

The Blackhawks have sent Lukas Reichel back to Rockford.



This move aligns with the normal development plan—and a source says this was the plan all along this call-up, too—but it contrasts with Luke Richardson's "extended time" quote Sunday.



Story: https://t.co/oqNPhUOplZ — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 13, 2023

Is this all part of the long-term plan for Reichel? Scott Powers of The Athletic offered some thoughts in that vein soon after the move was announced:

If the Hawks think Reichel can take further steps in Rockford and should be there the rest of this season, there’s likely no harm in that. It is obviously change in organizational philosophy they seem to be sticking to. Ultimately, this is all about him being NHL ready next year. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) January 13, 2023

It’ll be interesting to see if Reichel is in the Rockford lineup this weekend, with the IceHogs presumably already out west for a pair of games against the Colorado Eagles on Friday and Saturday.

Nice to have something fun to watch at the NHL level for a few games, wasn’t it? Hope you enjoyed it.