Blackhawks Bits: Lukas Reichel assigned to Rocfkord (again)

One of the Blackhawks best young prospects is again heading back to the AHL.

By Dave Melton
NHL: JAN 12 Avalanche at Blackhawks Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It sure seemed like the Chicago Blackhawks were going to keep Lukas Reichel around for more than just a week this time.

But that perception was not the reality, as the Blackhawks assigned the 2020 first-round pick back to the IceHogs on Friday afternoon.

This move appears to clear the way for Patrick Kane to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday’s home game against the Seattle Kraken. Kane was placed on IR on Thursday but that appeared to be just a procedural move, with the retroactive date allowing for Kane to be activated in time to play this weekend.

It’s just an odd move because Reichel so clearly looks like an NHL-ready player and only has so much left to prove at the AHL level. Even coach Luke Richardson said that Reichel was going to be around for a longer stint after the way he’d played in a pair of games last weekend:

Is this all part of the long-term plan for Reichel? Scott Powers of The Athletic offered some thoughts in that vein soon after the move was announced:

It’ll be interesting to see if Reichel is in the Rockford lineup this weekend, with the IceHogs presumably already out west for a pair of games against the Colorado Eagles on Friday and Saturday.

Nice to have something fun to watch at the NHL level for a few games, wasn’t it? Hope you enjoyed it.

