Morning Bag Skate: 1-16-23

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Kraken 8, Blackhawks 5 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

As Blackhawks preach patience with prospects, Kraken’s Matty Beniers provides perfect example (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks prospect updates: Alex Vlasic pushing himself outside comfort zone in Rockford (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks AHL prospect update for 1/13: Regula heating up at the right time (SCH)

Lazerus: Blackhawks’ priorities put into stark focus by Lukas Reichel demotion (The Athletic)

Lukas Reichel assigned to Rockford (again) (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Avalanche 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic) (Tribune)

Blackhawks Bits: Kane “doubtful” for Thursday; Stalock still sidelined (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Introducing Matvei Michkov (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Introducing Leo Carlsson (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 108 — Two Blackhawks Wins? In a row?! (SCH)

Blackhawks NCAA prospect update for 1/11: Warm it up, Drew (SCH)

Sam Lafferty producing chances again after adjusting to lower-risk style (Sun-Times)

What we learned from Blackhawks practice, including Patrick Kane doubtful for at least 1 more game and a goalie carousel (Tribune)

Blackhawks Bits: Kane still questionable; Scott Foster sighting (SCH)

Blackhawks Europe prospect update for 1/10: Safonov’s stock improving (SCH)

Can Lukas Reichel be the Blackhawks’ Justin Fields, turning a lost season into something more (The Athletic)

Petr Mrazek’s friendship with soccer legend Petr Cech leads to surreal Blackhawks sports crossover (Sun-Times)

Injured Kane not contemplating shutting himself down, as of now (NBC Sports Chicago)

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standings Update for 1/9 (SCH)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Canadiens 2, Rangers 1 (NHL)

Canucks 4, Hurricanes 3 (NHL)

Jets 2, Coyotes 1 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Buzz: Tarasenko could return this week (NHL)

Matthews scores despite “nagging” injury (NHL)

Odjick, former NHL forward, dies at 52 (NHL)

Zacha signs 4-year contract with Bruins (NHL)

Canadiens’ Gallagher out at least 6 weeks (NHL)

Kirkland of Ducks involved in car accident (NHL)

Oilers’ Kane ahead of schedule, may return in January (ESPN)

Sabres hold moment of celebration for Hamlin (ESPN)

All-Star rosters announced (NHL)

Canada takes WJC gold with OT victory (NHL)

US defeats Sweden in OT for bronze at WJC (NHL)

DeBrusk placed on LTIR by Bruins (NHL)

Bedard, Canada top US in WJC semifinals (NHL)

Eichel expected to play Thursday (NHL)

Backstrom, Wilson “close” to returning (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

The $1.5 million future and what comes next for pro women’s hockey (The Ice Garden)

Four PWHPA showcases scheduled for 2023 (The Ice Garden)

2023 U18 Worlds Preview (The Ice Garden)

Marc Crawford to coach ZSC Lions for second time (The Athletic)

Playfair uses hockey life for “Letterkenny” role (NHL)