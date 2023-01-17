Musings on Madison, Episode 109 — League-wide look, Lukas Reichel laments

Welcome to Episode 109 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Mil, Shepard and Betsy gathered to take a look around the rest of the league and lament the re-assignment of Lukas Reichel back to the AHL before exploring a food take that deals with the loss of a favorite concession stand option at the United Center for one of the show’s panel.

