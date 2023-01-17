 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Skate Update: Alex Stalock enters concussion protocol again

Bad news for the Hawks best goaltender this season.

Seattle Kraken v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks had a big announcement before practice even started this morning.

In a corresponding move. they’ve officially recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from Rockford.

Stalock took some hard contact during practice on Monday, which ended with him being placed in concussion protocol on Tuesday.

Concussions are no joke, and this would already be Stalock’s second this season — the first was suffered during the Nov. 1 game against the New York Islanders and caused him to miss six weeks.

Stalock’s return to form after only appearing in one NHL game last season and solid overall play this season has been one of the few bright spots for the Blackhawks, so here’s to hoping he gets healthy soon and stays that way. Stalock was expected to get the start against the Sabres, so Petr Mrazek will man the crease in his absence.

Ben Pope of the Sun-Times did a deep dive into the Blackhawks offensive numbers (or lack thereof) this season and it’s a great read if you want to make your own stomach hurt:

The lines this morning were slightly changed since Saturday night, with Tyler Johnson being bumped up to play with Max Domi and Patrick Kane while Philipp Kurashev slots in with the Jonathan Toews line. Sam Lafferty is back on the third line — with Jason Dickinson sliding over to wing — and MacKenzie Entwistle looks to be centering the fourth.

As for the Buffalo Sabres, it sounds like an old friend might be on the move.

While another move was already made:

Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen started for the Sabres during their 4-1 loss to Florida on Monday. With him being sent down, it sounds like old buddy Craig Anderson is probable to get the start:

Projected Lines

Blackhawks

T. Johnson — Domi — Kane

Kursahev — Toews — Raddysh

Dickinson — Lafferty — Athanasiou

Blackwell — Entwistle — R. Johnson

McCabe — S. Jones

J. Johnson — Murphy

Phillips — C. Jones

Mrazek

Stauber

Sabres

Skinner — Thompson — Tuch

Peterka — Cozens — Quinn

Mittlestadt — Jost — Olofsson

Asplund — Girgensons — Okposo

Samelsson — Dahlin

Power — Jokiharju

Bryson — Lyubushkin

Anderson

Comrie

