Morning Bag Skate: 1-18-23

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Sabres 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (NBC Sports Chicago)

Musings on Madison, Episode 109 — League-wide look, Lukas Reichel laments (SCH)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 1/17: Zero fun, sir (again!) (SCH)

Alex Stalock’s second concussion is concerning, disheartening for Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Philipp Kurashev offers glimpse of a dominant future: Can Blackhawks unlock him for good? (The Athletic)

Blackhawks CHL, USHL prospect update for 1/16: First post-World Juniors report (SCH)

Dying Hard: Reverse Standings Update for 1/16 (SCH)

1-on-1: Toews trying to enjoy being Hawk for “as long as I can” (NBC Sports Chicago)

Blackhawks motivated by Kraken debacle entering season’s second half (Sun-Times)

Analyzing Blackhawks’ ugly team statistics from first half of 2022-23 season (Sun-Times)

Column: Are the Blackhawks being too conservative by not keeping their top prospects in the NHL? (Tribune)

Tyler Johnson is in career limbo, but embracing “ a different challenge” (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Kraken 8, Blackhawks 5 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

As Blackhawks preach patience with prospects, Kraken’s Matty Beniers provides perfect example (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks prospect updates: Alex Vlasic pushing himself outside comfort zone in Rockford (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks AHL prospect update for 1/13: Regula heating up at the right time (SCH)

Lazerus: Blackhawks’ priorities put into stark focus by Lukas Reichel demotion (The Athletic)

Lukas Reichel assigned to Rockford (again) (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Avalanche 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic) (Tribune)

Blackhawks Bits: Kane “doubtful” for Thursday; Stalock still sidelined (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Introducing Matvei Michkov (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Introducing Leo Carlsson (SCH)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Flyers 5, Ducks 2 (NHL)

Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 (NHL)

Wild 4, Capitals 2 (NHL)

Canadiens 4, Jets 1 (NHL)

Predators 2, Blue Jackets 1 (NHL)

Coyotes 4, Red Wings 3 (NHL)

Oilers 5, Kraken 2 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Canadiens place No. 1 pick Slafkovsky on IR (NHL)

Leafs’ Robertson has season-ending shoulder surgery (The Athletic)

Flyers’ Provorov boycotts Pride night, cites religion (ESPN)

Sabres name COO as president Pegula recovers (ESPN)

Canucks roster needs “major surgery,” Rutherford says (NHL)

Canucks say Pearson injury handled properly (NHL)

Boldy signs 7-year, $49 million contract with Wild (NHL)

Vegas’ Lehner files for bankruptcy; $50M debt (ESPN)

Buzz: Tarasenko could return this week (NHL)

Matthews scores despite “nagging” injury (NHL)

Odjick, former NHL forward, dies at 52 (NHL)

Zacha signs 4-year contract with Bruins (NHL)

Canadiens’ Gallagher out at least 6 weeks (NHL)

Kirkland of Ducks involved in car accident (NHL)

Oilers’ Kane ahead of schedule, may return in January (ESPN)

Sabres hold moment of celebration for Hamlin (ESPN)

All-Star rosters announced (NHL)

Canada takes WJC gold with OT victory (NHL)

US defeats Sweden in OT for bronze at WJC (NHL)

DeBrusk placed on LTIR by Bruins (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

2023 PHF All-Star rosters announced (The Ice Garden)

The $1.5 million future and what comes next for pro women’s hockey (The Ice Garden)

Four PWHPA showcases scheduled for 2023 (The Ice Garden)

2023 U18 Worlds Preview (The Ice Garden)

Marc Crawford to coach ZSC Lions for second time (The Athletic)

Playfair uses hockey life for “Letterkenny” role (NHL)