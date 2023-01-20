It’s been flying around the internet for an hour or two now so we might as well drag the elephant into this room as well.

Our parent company, Vox Media, announced layoffs on Friday morning and it appears that our site — and virtually all of SB Nation’s NHL sites — will be affected.

We were informed today that the company is laying off around 7 percent of its workforce, and some of our members have been impacted.



We're furious at the way the company has approached these layoffs, and are currently discussing how to best serve those who just lost their jobs. — VOX MEDIA UNION WON A FAIR CONTRACT (@vox_union) January 20, 2023

We don’t know what this means for us but the signs are all pointing towards a swift end to everything. The last email we’ve received from the higher-ups indicated that contracts remain active through the end of February. After that, the road is uncertain and there’s probably no road there at all.

I don’t think there’s any Artist in the Ambulance coming for us, folks. We’ll keep churning out the usual stuff in the short term with the expectation that there is not going to be a long term.

To everyone who’s ever visited the site or read a story or left a comment or downloaded a podcast or sent us a tweet or interacted with us in any way over the years, we thank you.

More updates will follow, should we receive any.