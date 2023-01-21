 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Skate Updates: Jaxson Stauber to make NHL debut

The goalie prospect had a .909 save percentage in four AHL games before his recall to the Blackhawks.

By L_B_R
NHL: JAN 12 Avalanche at Blackhawks Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A few bits of notes, news, and musings ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks’ game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday at the Enterprise Center.

In net for the Blackhawks, goalie prospect Jaxson Stauber will be making his NHL debut on Saturday. Alex Stalock is still in concussion protocol and Petr Mrázek has had four straight starts, so Strauber getting the nod Saturday is not unexpected.

Strauber had a rocky start in Rockford, where he couldn’t get much consistent playing time due to injuries, but he was performing well before his call-up to Chicago. His overall season numbers are not impressive — just a .898 save-percentage in 12 games AHL games — but he made a respectable 100 saves on 110 shots in his last four games with the IceHogs.

Otherwise, the forward lines at the morning skate were the same as against the Philadelphia Flyers and the defense simply has Isaak Phillips swapped in for Ian Mitchell.

As for the Blues, it was confirmed by Vladimir Tarasenko himself that, although he is close to returning after injuring his hand back on Dec. 31, he would not play against Chicago Saturday.

The Blues activated Logan Brown off injured reserve but he did not participate in morning skate lines rushes. Noel Acciari, who was injured in the Nashville Predators game and didn’t practice yesterday, is expected to be in the lineup Saturday.

Projected Lines

Blackhawks

T. Johnson — Domi — Kane

Kurashev — Toews — Raddysh

Dickinson — Lafferty — Athanasiou

Blackwell — Entwistle — R. Johnson

McCabe — S. Jones

J. Johnson — Murphy

C. Jones — Phillips

Stauber

Mrazek

Injured: Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture), Jujhar Khaira (lower back), Alex Stalock (concussion)

Blues

Saad — Thomas — Kyrou

Neighbours — Schenn — Buchnevich

Barbashev — Acciari — Leivo

Toropchenko — Walker — Pitlick

Leddy — Parayko

Mikkola — Faulk

Tucker — Rosen

Binnington

Greiss

Injured: Vladimir Tarasenko (hand), Ryan O’Reilly (broken foot), Torey Krug (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Logan Brown (upper body), Marco Scandella (hip), and Scott Perunovich (shoulder)

